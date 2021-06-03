Flexify.IO Integrates Dropbox Support

Dropbox is a file sharing and collaboration platform, sometimes also used for archival or object data storage, leveraging process convenience while tolerating limited scalability and growing costs. Object storage offers like Amazon S3, which charge per-GB, or on-premises solutions like Dell EMC ECS, are more suitable for such use cases.

Dropbox allows numerous people to work on documents, easily from any device. Object storage is best for storing data in the cloud without direct user collaboration, such as website media or archives. However, lock-in to some storage providers has been limiting owners from migrating large amounts of data to object storage systems.

Flexify.IO allows data owners to move from Dropbox to object storage, supporting both Dropbox's Personal and Work accounts. Customers of Flexify.IO can now migrate data from the file sharing service to other, potentially more suitable cloud providers, or repatriate to on-premises storage.

"It's never been more important for businesses to store their data where and how they can best make use of it. Flexify's support for upgrading from Dropbox to object storage is a clear win for companies with sophisticated file and media management needs," as stated by Nilay Patel, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Backblaze.

Flexify.IO charges $0.02/GB for migration from Dropbox to most clouds, with up to 1 terabyte covered by free credits.

"Smaller migration can be done by manually downloading and uploading the data, and we have always offered our customers opportunities for making such transfers free of charge for their convenience. Our main advantages of speed and reliability can be fully exploited when migrating large amounts of data," as stated by Sergey Kandaurov, founder of Flexify.IO.

Flexify.IO is a major provider of migration services that has allowed data owners to transfer over 10 petabytes of data and billions of objects over just the course of the last year. The service has proven by numerous satisfied customers to be efficient, fast, reliable, and secure.

