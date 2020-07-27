FLEXIM's FLUXUS 721XLF - The Superior Solution For Liquid Low Flow Measurement

With FLUXUS F721 XLF, FLEXIM presents a non-intrusive flowmeter for applications where every drop counts. The new ultrasonic flow measuring system is designed to provide precise measurement of flow rates as low as 1 gph and below in small pipes with diameters from 3/8 to 2 inches. As the clamp-on transducers are mounted on the outside of the pipe, meter installation and commissioning without any pipework modifications and therefore causing no interruption to the process.

BERLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEXIM's new FLUXUS® F721 XLF is a non-intrusive flowmeter for applications where every drop counts. The new ultrasonic flow measuring system is designed to provide precise measurement of flow rates as low as 1 gph and below in small pipes with diameters from 3/8 to 2 inches. As the clamp-on transducers are mounted on the outside of the pipe, meter installation and commissioning can be done without any pipework modifications and therefore doesn't interrupt the process. Furthermore, the external flow measurement works independently of the pipe wall thickness and pressure ranges and does not cause pressure loss. As the measuring device does not come in direct contact with the flowing media, it is not subject to wear and tear. Drift readings and high maintenance efforts are therefore a thing of the past. This results in lower operational costs and increased safety due to the risk of leakage being ruled out.

The high accuracy and reproducibility of the FLUXUS® F721 XLF is achieved by the matched and temperature-compensated transducers (acc. to ANSI/ASME MFC 5.1-2011), highly sensitive electronics and intelligent signal processing, and a highly precise and traceable wet flow calibration (acc. to NIST standards) at FLEXIM's low flow calibration facility.

The measuring transmitter is available in both aluminum and stainless-steel housing and is certified for use in zone 2 hazardous areas. In addition, explosion-proof transducers are available for use in ATEX-zone 1. Transducers for continuous operation that submerge underwater (IP68) are also available.

Typical applications of FLUXUS® F721 XLF are e.g. chemical injection of scale and corrosion inhibitors in the Oil & Gas industry, chemical dosing in wastewater treatment, measurement of low flow spray paint lines in the automotive industry, and many more.

FLEXIM GmbH / [email protected] / www.flexim.com

