Flexipharm Austrading Announces Launch of Arsenic Trioxide Phebra (Arsenic Trioxide 1mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion)

FARNBOROUGH, England, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexipharm Austrading the UK specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying the NHS with Better. Critical Care Medicines, today announced the commercial availability in the UK of its differentiated arsenic trioxide injection product, Arsenic Trioxide Phebra, following the successful grant of a Marketing Authorisation by the MHRA.

Arsenic Trioxide Phebra is a glass vial presentation of arsenic trioxide 1mg/ml concentrate solution for infusion, a NICE-recommended treatment (in combination with all-trans retinoic acid) for newly diagnosed low-intermediate risk and relapsed acute promyelocytic leukaemia or APML1,2.

Arsenic Trioxide Phebra is the first generic arsenic trioxide injection product to be launched in the UK and the first in a preferred vial presentation. The product is supplied by Flexipharm Austrading's partner, Phebra Pty Ltd, an Australian-based development and manufacturing company which has a successful track record in the supply of arsenic trioxide injection (www.phebra.com).

Commenting on the launch, Michael Clark, Founder and Director of Flexipharm Austrading, said: "I am delighted and proud to make Arsenic Trioxide Phebra available to the NHS. The vial presentation is important as it removes the very real and common risk of sharps injuries when opening glass ampoules and saves NHS pharmacist time to make up infusions as no filter needles or filter straws are needed. We have also priced this better presentation at 7.7% less than ampoules3 offering a direct saving to NHS hospitals. Having a second source of supply for this medicine, which plays a pivotal role in the successful treatment of APML, is vital for the NHS."

Flexipharm Austrading will be launching several products in the UK in 2019 and 2020.

About Flexipharm Austrading

Flexipharm Austrading's vision is to become a UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company that is genuinely respected and trusted by NHS hospitals. It was set up in 2018 by Michael Clark, an experienced specialty pharmaceutical company founder and board director.

Flexipharm Austrading has a singular focus on established molecules embedded in hospital use where there are concerns around security of ongoing supply; where the current presentation is not optimal for the needs of the NHS staff; and where the current presentations can contribute to medication errors.

Flexipharm Austrading has a deep understanding of the conditions where its medicines are used and builds enduring meaningful dialogue with the NHS staff involved in using these medicines. It has an exclusive distribution agreement with Phebra Pty Ltd, an Australian pharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures injectable pharmaceutical products. Flexipharm Austrading will be launching several products from the Phebra portfolio in the UK in 2019 and 2020.

For further information visit our website, www.flexipharmaustrading.com.

References

1 https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ta526/resources/resource-impact-report-pdf-4850877421

2 https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/10278

3 Ampoule price of £2920.00 for a pack of 10 x 10ml ampoules, https://bnf.nice.org.uk/medicinal-forms/arsenic-trioxide.html accessed 17/05/2019. Arsenic Trioxide Phebra NHS price is £2700.00 for a pack of 10 x 10ml vials

SOURCE Flexipharm Austrading