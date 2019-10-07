FlexIt Announces Partnership with Theragun, Bringing Accessible Wellness Rooms to Consumers

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexIt , the pay as you go gym app that connects users with hundreds of fitness clubs across the country, announced today its partnership with Theragun , the wellness industry leader in percussive therapy and recovery technology. Through this partnership, FlexIt users can now access FlexIt Wellness Rooms Powered by Theragun at select fitness facilities and co-working spaces in the U.S. through the FlexIt pay-by-the-minute app, all equipped with Theragun's state-of-the-art products.

"At FlexIt, we are committed to offering not only flexible fitness options for users but also wellness benefits as well. Recovery is a critical component to a comprehensive fitness regimen, and we are thrilled to partner with Theragun to help promote this mission," said Austin Cohen, CEO and founder of FlexIt. "We have chosen Theragun because they have the highest quality products in the industry, coupled with the education and content to help our users maximize the benefits of Theragun Percussive Therapy. Both FlexIt and Theragun are aligned in the belief that recovery needs to be more accessible for the everyday active person. The FlexIt team is excited to enable consumers to further personalize their wellness journey through Theragun's cutting-edge recovery technology."

Theragun's Percussive Therapy devices are a deep muscle treatment designed to help users feel better, move better, and recover faster, naturally. Benefits of percussive therapy include increased range of motion, improved flexibility, full-body tension relief, and muscle relaxation. Theragun's mobile app provides user-friendly, educational content on the best ways to effectively use Theragun Percussive Therapy. The devices will be available in FlexIt's recovery rooms, launching at select gyms and co-working spaces in New York City, including WeWork locations in Manhattan. The program will expand nationally in 2020.

"We are excited to partner with a forward-thinking company such as FlexIt and help users gain access to recovery equipment they can utilize in both their workouts and everyday life," said Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Theragun. "Theragun provides a unique solution in the industry with our patented percussive therapy devices and digital content via the industry's only mobile app. This holistic solution creates an unparalleled user experience."

FlexIt and Theragun are also teaming up to bring fitness enthusiasts new technology initiatives that tie specific workouts to unique recovery techniques, as well as a wave of events centered around wellness.

