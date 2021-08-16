FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training Platform, announces the second wave of FlexItPRO™ trainers, further developing their roster of world-class fitness professionals

PRO clients will train on FlexIt's proprietary Virtual Personal Training platform, built specifically for fitness, with live, one-on-one attention from their PRO trainer. PRO trainers work with their clients and with FlexIt's Performance Coaches to create dedicated fitness plans designed to meet the individual client's fitness goals. FlexItPRO™ also enables users to communicate with their trainer outside of sessions to maintain accountability and remain motivated throughout their PRO journey.

The second class of FlexItPRO™ trainers join current PRO trainers, Ebenezer Samuel, Jay Cardiello, Johanna Sapakie, Pete Geracimo, and Matt Powell. This new class includes:

David Kirsch : With over thirty years of experience, Kirsch is one of the most sought-after fitness coaches in the entertainment and fashion industries, and has worked with: Kate Upton , Heidi Klum , Liv Tyler , Anne Hathaway , Jimmy Fallon , and numerous Victoria's Secret models.

: With over thirty years of experience, Kirsch is one of the most sought-after fitness coaches in the entertainment and fashion industries, and has worked with: , , , , , and numerous Victoria's Secret models. Ron Mathews , CSCS: 2016 CrossFit Games winner and trainer to many Hollywood A-listers including Joe Manganiello , Hugh Jackman , Jennifer Garner , Orlando Bloom , Michael Ealy , and Eva Mendes . Mathews provided the training for Joe Manganiello's best selling fitness book, Evolution .

, CSCS: 2016 CrossFit Games winner and trainer to many Hollywood A-listers including , , , , , and . Mathews provided the training for best selling fitness book, . Adam Friedman , CSCS: Founder of Advanced Athletics, Friedman's clients include individuals from the entertainment world as well as athletes from the Olympics, Paralympics, NBA, WNBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, AVP, WTA, MLS, and more. His program alumni includes: Julius Randle and Paul George (NBA), Ryan Kalish (MLB), Francisco Bueno (MMA World Heavyweight Champion), Mike D. (of the Beastie Boys), Jenny McCarthy , and more.

, CSCS: Founder of Advanced Athletics, Friedman's clients include individuals from the entertainment world as well as athletes from the Olympics, Paralympics, NBA, WNBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, AVP, WTA, MLS, and more. His program alumni includes: and (NBA), (MLB), (MMA World Heavyweight Champion), Mike D. (of the Beastie Boys), , and more. James Scott : One of the most respected trainers in the NBA, Scott has worked with professional athletes for over 15 years. Scott has worked with the Houston Rockets, and personally oversees the fitness regimen of superstar Jimmy Butler - small forward for the Miami Heat, four time All-NBA, five time NBA All-Star, NBA steals leader, and the "fittest man in the NBA" ( Men's Health ).

: One of the most respected trainers in the NBA, Scott has worked with professional athletes for over 15 years. Scott has worked with the Houston Rockets, and personally oversees the fitness regimen of superstar - small forward for the Miami Heat, four time All-NBA, five time NBA All-Star, NBA steals leader, and the "fittest man in the NBA" ( ). Eric Small : Founder of Confused Muscles, Small has over fifteen years of fitness and athletic experience and is an active competitor in Calisthenics competitions and a former American Ninja Warrior . Small developed a reputation in the entertainment industry for crafting specialized fitness programs designed for certain roles, jobs, and celebrities, including: Nick Cannon , Nicki Minaj, Zendaya, Jordin Sparks , the Wild 'N Out cast, and more.

FlexItPRO™ is growing in popularity amongst select clientele and fitness media, including:

Austin Ernst -3-time LPGA Champion, 2017 Solheim Cup team member, and 2011 NCAA Individual Champion - continues to rely on FlexIt as she competes in the LPGA and trains for the Ladies Scottish Open and AIG Women's Open tournaments.

Bart Johnson, best known for his role as Coach Jack Bolton in the High School Musical films, works with PRO trainer Ebenezer Samuel, and trusts FlexItPRO™ to achieve his fitness goals.

FlexIt CEO and Founder Austin Cohen says, "The launch of FlexItPRO™ has been amazing. We're so proud to be working with the best in fitness, and even prouder to be connecting customers all across the world to them. With our second class of trainers, we're deepening the FlexItPRO™ offering, and giving more people the chance to work with the PROs."

"FlexItPRO™ is for those serious about taking their fitness to the next level. That's why we have to be just as serious about providing the best of the best to push them to that next level," says Head of Training Innovation Ebenezer Samuel, "I'm very proud to be working with my fellow PRO trainers to offer the highest quality Virtual Personal Training ever."

Justin Turetsky, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Team Member of FlexIt notes, "With the second class of PRO trainers, we're building out the platform to provide star-quality attention to as many people as possible. FlexIt is offering an experience that is otherwise not possible. Making fitness more accessible has always been our mission."

FlexIt's premier Virtual Personal Training platform was designed specifically for exercise, with proprietary features that ensure clients are getting the most out of their sessions. These include timers, specialized camera views, music integration, and form correction features, which allow trainers to project drawings and video demonstrations on screen to adjust technique in real-time.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. has been recognized by Men's Journal and U.S. News and World Report as a leading fitness and personal training platform. FlexIt's mission is to empower consumers to experience fitness in a flexible manner that is in accordance with their lifestyles and goals; FlexIt connects consumers with the best fitness options, Wherever, Whenever.®. FlexIt offers access to certified personal trainers from well-known national and local fitness brands as well as access to thousands of fitness clubs nationwide, while only paying for the time used. FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while creating new business opportunities and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs and trainers. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

SOURCE FlexIt

Related Links

https://www.flexit.fit

