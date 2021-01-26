flexiWAN Partners with Clevernet to Provide the Fastest and Most Reliable SD-WAN Solution in the Market Using AI based Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- flexiWAN, the world's first open source SD-WAN & SASE , today announced that it has partnered with Clevernet, a patented WAN optimization software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide enterprises with maximum Internet performance.

flexiWAN is known for its "3 World Firsts": First open source SD-WAN & SASE; First SD-WAN & SASE applications store; First SD-WAN & SASE SaaS business model. With this capacity, networking applications can dynamically be loaded to flexiWAN, thereby enhancing your SD-WAN & SASE capabilities--this powers flexiWAN's strategy of "Everything Your Network Needs, Nothing It Doesn't". Typical SD-WAN & SASE solutions are closed and do not integrate other vendor features, this stands in stark contrast to future-proofed flexiWAN, which is open to new technology integration as it evolves. flexiWAN's unique approach to networking and security allows customers to enjoy more flexibility, avoid vendor lock-ins and choose the best networking & security technologies available.

"Our partnership with Clevernet allows for the realization of this vision giving our customers the option to extend their SD-WAN & SASE," said Nir Ben Dvora, CTO of flexiWAN. "Through this partnership, we offer our customers the opportunity to utilize Clevernet's unique WAN optimization technology that is typically not found in other SD-WAN products."

How Clevernet Works

Installing Clevernet does not require any network infrastructure changes or upgrades to your physical equipment. The software uses AI to improve the performance of any WAN connection by utilizing Simultaneous Multi-Paths (SMP).

We will explain SMP through an example. A customer installs flexiWAN + Clevernet, site-to-site, from its office in New York to its datacenter in Utah and connects them via one Internet service provider (ISP). The Clevenet AI is constantly analyzing all the possible paths from New York to Utah and then choosing numerous optimal routes. This means that when data is being transferred, instead of taking one route it takes multiple and therefore the entire file arrives at destination much faster. It also gets there more reliably since if one path has an outage, there will always be other routes. The more ISPs in use or MPLS connections, the better since SMP will be able to find even more paths.

Our Partnership

"We are thrilled by the recent results of implementing Clevernet + flexiWAN," said Mario Nemirovsky, Clevernet CEO/CFO. "On average networks, Clevernet speeds up the Internet by 6 times, while also making it more reliable. Then, in long delay, high bandwidth networks, Clevernet can speed it up by 17 times."

The tests were conducted where Clevernet was running as a virtual machine alongside flexiWAN's edge device, flexiEdge and it will later be added as an application that runs in the flexiEdge dataflow.

Learn more & start a trial

Download the Solution Brief

Signup for our webinar on Feb 18th and watch a live demo

Open a free account on flexiWAN

Signup for a trial on Clevernet's website

