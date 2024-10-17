FLEXJET OFFERS $100,000 PRIZE FOR PROJECT LXi - DESIGN THE ULTIMATE PRIVATE JET INTERIOR CONTEST

The winning Project LXi Contest design will join Flexjet's Red Label LXi Cabin Collection™ of more than 50 aircraft interiors

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to design the interior of one of the most prestigious private jets in the industry – the Gulfstream G650

Flexjet Chairman and Private Aviation Living Legend Kenn Ricci to personally select winning design

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation innovation and the only fractional provider to offer highly custom aircraft interiors as part of its LXi Cabin Collection™, is offering a $100,000 prize for the winning designer of the company's next aircraft interior through its Project LXi – Design the Ultimate Private Jet Interior Contest.

Project LXi Flexjet Gulfstream G650 Bacalar Interior

Flexjet is looking to uncover new inspiration, bold expression and authentic artistry to complement its nearly 50 custom interiors – each of which tells its own story. Specifically designed to transport private jet travelers well beyond their destination, our LXi Cabin Collection™ of custom private jet interiors has set an inspiring aviation precedent. Since 2015, in-house artisans have collaborated with aircraft manufacturers to create one-of-a-kind fold-down ottomans, pop-up kibitzer seating, custom divans and credenzas, as well as dedicated lounges and staterooms with equal parts utility and elegance.

Flexjet's panel of judges will narrow the submissions to 10 semi-finalists for the public to vote on. From there, the top three entrants with the highest numbers of votes will present their designs to Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci at Flexjet Global Headquarters in Cleveland. He will choose the grand prize-winning design.

"Beautiful design can completely transform an experience and I have always enjoyed studying design, whether in clothing, architecture or aircraft," said Ricci. "When it comes to the Flexjet fleet, we created a number of themes, just as boutique hotels often do with their rooms. It makes Flexjet unique. Each aircraft's interior design captures interest and speaks to our fanatical attention to detail."

For Project LXi – Design the Ultimate Private Jet Interior, the theme is completely up to the designer. And there are many elements inside the aircraft cabin they can use to pull together the story they wish to tell to illustrate their theme – from the carpet pattern, the seating materials, color and accents, the type of wood veneer, the sidewall color and material. In addition, the Flexjet Gulfstream G650 is divided into four distinct zones – working, dining, sleeping and the family room. Then there is the name of the design – what the designer calls their interior is also an essential element to consider. Flexjet's interior names include Capris, inspired by the Isle of Capris; Art Deco, inspired by the Roaring 20s; Santa Fe, inspired by the southwestern U.S.; and a crowd favorite Boardroom, inspired by the 1999 movie The Thomas Crown Affair.

The LXi Cabin Collection is just one element of the Red Label by Flexjet program. Also unique to Flexjet is its ultra-modern fleet, flight crews assigned to a single, specific aircraft and extraordinary experiences. Every year, Flexjet's design team develops fresh interiors to outfit the company's growing fleet of nearly 300 aircraft. In the last few years, Flexjet has partnered with like-minded luxury brands on cabin interior designs.

In 2022, Flexjet collaborated with Bentley Motorcars in designing interiors for a Flexjet Gulfstream G650 and a Sikorsky S-76 using the Bentley Bacalar as its muse. Those aircraft then embarked on a nationwide tour including appearances at Monterey Car Week at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Carmel, Calif., at the Palm Beach, Fla. International Boat Show, at several invite only events in Miami, Fla. and in New York, N.Y.

This year, Flexjet connected the pinnacle of luxury from sea to sky via a partnership with Ferretti Group. A world leader in the design, construction and sale of luxury yachts and pleasure vessels, Ferretti Group possesses a unique portfolio of prestigious and exclusive brands. The partnership will come to life in a new Flexjet Gulfstream G650 interior set to premiere in 2025 and inspired by the iconic design and craftsmanship of a Riva motoryacht.

Prospective designers can learn more about the overall contest rules, layout of the Gulfstream G650 cabin and entry process on the Flexjet Project LXi page.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 25 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet's helicopter division sells fractional, lease and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom and Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

SOURCE Flexjet