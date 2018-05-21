Flexjet to Expand Pilot Ranks by 25 Percent for Red Label Business

As the company's premium offering, Red Label by Flexjet has proven to be extremely popular among both Owners and pilots. Compensation for Red Label's highly trained and experienced pilots is so important to Flexjet that the company has fought in union contract negotiations for the right to increase Red Label Program salaries unilaterally. Red Label pilots earn 25 percent more than competitors' pilots and have additional benefits, including managing their own schedules, being assigned to a single aircraft and flying the industry's newest fleet.

"For more than 20 years, Flexjet has challenged the status quo of fractional private jet travel," said Michael Silvestro, Chief Executive Officer of Flexjet. "We are proud to announce additional investment in our pilots that will further enhance our industry-leading approach. One of our core fundamental principles is that employees are the foundation of a service organization. We feel strongly that our pilots are key to our business success. Proof of that commitment is offering compensation unmatched by any other fractional provider in the industry."

According to independent data, Red Label pilots are the industry's best-paid, with Red Label captains typically making in excess of $100,000 more than the highest salaries of the competition's pilots.1

First-year Flexjet pilots using the preferential bid schedule can expect to make $80,000 per year; a fifth-year Challenger 350 pilot could earn as much as $176,000 a year, and a third-year Red Label chief aircraft commander flying a Gulfstream G650 could earn $205,000 annually.

Other pilot benefits include:

More than 80 domiciles to choose from and the ability to change as the pilot wishes

Company-paid travel to and from domiciles

Every pilot is trained to PIC FAR Part 135 standards, making each pilot eligible as a captain

24/7 support from Flexjet's state-of-the-art operations control center

Medical plans to cover families for less than $200 a month

a month Company-paid short and long-term disability, life insurance, loss of license insurance

The industry's highest per diem, improving crews' day-to-day experience while on assignment

Beyond compensation and benefits, Red Label's dedicated crew has proven to be enormously popular among pilots and passengers alike. When pilots are assigned to a single aircraft, they gain a sense of ownership and familiarity with their assigned aircraft and teams, which also improves the travel experience for passengers.

Prospective Flexjet pilots can apply via https://www.flexjet.com/careers/pilots.

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet's fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard and is the first and only company to be honored with 19 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence. It also upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and is IS-BAO compliant. Flexjet's fractional program fields an exclusive array of business aircraft—some of the youngest in the fractional jet industry, with an average age of approximately six years. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the youngest fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft, and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 25 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Learjet 75LXi, Challenger 350, the Embraer Legacy 450, Global Express, the Gulfstream G450, G500 and G650, and the Aerion AS2 supersonic business jets. In addition, the overall jet collection includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Bombardier Challenger 300. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.

1 Source: "Salary Study 2017," in Professional Pilot, June 2017

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexjet-to-expand-pilot-ranks-by-25-percent-for-red-label-business-300652037.html

SOURCE Flexjet LLC

Related Links

http://www.flexjet.com

