Flexjet's Sikorsky S-76 Super-Midsize Helicopter Fall Destinations Include East Coast International Boat Shows

Highlighting the similarities among private aviation and yachting enthusiasts, Flexjet to display its luxury helicopter at Fort Lauderdale and Newport International boat shows

Fort Lauderdale Boat Show attendees to enter lottery to win a transfer from South Florida to exclusive Rockwell Island North Bimini Helipad in The Bahamas

Only provider to offer helicopter access via charter, card and lease

Flexjet implements comprehensive safety measures in helicopter operations, including multiple redundancies

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexjet, a leading luxury private aviation company, is once again joining the yacht show circuit with activations featuring its Sikorsky S-76 super-midsize helicopter at the Newport International Boat Show on September 12-15, and at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on October 30 – November 3. The helicopter will be open for boarding throughout each event, giving luxury travel enthusiasts the opportunity to familiarize themselves with one of private aviation's most sought-after offerings – Flexjet helicopters.

Flexjet at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

First up, an end-of-summer engagement in the sailing capital of the world at the Newport International Boat Show. This deluxe sea-faring exhibition spans over 15 acres with six connecting show sites within historic downtown Newport, R.I. where attendees are welcome to explore the Flexjet Sikorsky S-76 helicopter and its LXi Cabin Collection interior while also enjoying a taste of Flexjet hospitality in its boat show lounge.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show covers 90 acres across 3 million square feet of exhibit space that is connected by an intricate network of water and ground transportation services. During the show, Flexjet will collaborate with partners to offer three unique experiences. Showcasing Flexjet's ability to land just about anywhere – including golf courses – the Sikorsky S-76 will sit on a putting green display in collaboration with Worth Avenue Yachts. In Flexjet's first public collaboration since announcing its partnership with Ferretti Group in May in Venice, Italy, the company will invite its aircraft Owners to two Ferretti/Flexjet activations. VIP attendees with pre-arranged reservations will be able to travel by tender boat from the offsite Riva showroom to the Fort Lauderdale boat show slip, making an entrance straight out of a James Bond movie.

"Luxury helicopters go hand-in-hand with the world of yachting. It makes perfect sense for Flexjet to be in the conversation with many of the world's most prestigious luxury travel brands at these boat shows," said Eli Flint, president of Flexjet's helicopter division. "Our helicopter services in and around both Newport and Fort Lauderdale make these ideal venues to showcase this outstanding aircraft, especially alongside such valued partners as Worth Avenue Yachts and Ferretti Group."

Luxury travelers can access Flexjet helicopters and its Red Label® by Flexjet level of service by charter for just one trip, by card for a set number of hours and by lease for a multi-year relationship. In addition, existing Flexjet aircraft Owners can use their fractional shares, at a favorable interchange rate, to access the helicopter fleet in the Northeastern U.S., Florida and the U.K.

At the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, attendees can enter a Flexjet lottery offering a complimentary roundtrip helicopter transfer from the Miami, Fla. area to North Bimini, Bahamas. This travel connection is made possible thanks to recent expansions in Flexjet's helipad access network, which recently received permission to use a helipad on the island's luxury mixed-use resort Rockwell Island. The trip's duration is only approximately 25 minutes from Miami.

Flexjet's leading helicopter fleet offers first and last-mile transportation, providing exceptional 'door-to-destination' convenience. The on-demand luxury helicopter service features a comfortable 300-nautical-mile range that can travel from Newport to Philadelphia or from Miami to the Bahamas in one seamless journey.

"As Flexjet's helipad network grows for commercial and private individual use by property owners, so does the interest from our customers. We hope to win over even more hearts and minds with these new exhibits that showcase the myriad benefits of luxury helicopter travel," added Flint.

Flexjet's Sikorsky S-76 helicopters are the pinnacle of rotary flight, offering passengers unrivaled comfort and space in the cabin with luxe interiors, impressive noise reduction requiring no headsets, capacious luggage space and a decades-long reputation of excellence. In addition to ensuring a memorable travel experience, Flexjet implements comprehensive safety measures including multiple redundancies including two certified pilots, dual autopilots, two engines, a four-blade rotor system and emergency floatation gear built into the helicopters. Furthermore, since Flexjet owns and operates the helicopter fleet, it exercises a level of quality and control in scheduling, staffing and maintenance that no other firm can offer.

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 25 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet's helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom, and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

