Flexnode Unveils Scalable Edge Data Centers at ITW 2024

BETHESDA, Md., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexnode , a leading-edge digital infrastructure company reimagining digital infrastructure, has unveiled its groundbreaking edge data center at the International Telecoms Week ( ITW ) 2024 conference. ITW is the premier gathering of digital infrastructure leaders worldwide and provides an ideal platform for Flexnode to showcase its innovative approach to digital infrastructure design and deployment. At this event, Flexnode will introduce its state-of-the-art data center solution, poised to transform edge computing by delivering unmatched flexibility, scalability, and efficiency for businesses navigating dynamic and distributed environments.

"Our mission is to redefine data center procurement and consumption in the most comprehensive way possible, and we are incredibly excited to introduce Flexnode to the world at ITW," said Andrew Lindsey, Co-Founder and CEO of Flexnode. "Our customized, sustainable solutions address various client challenges and requirements, spanning architectural design to operational intricacies. Our data centers are designed to support present-day needs and efficiently adapt and scale as needs and industry requirements grow and change."

Founded by Andrew Lindsey and Robert Mazer in 2019, Flexnode is a leading-edge digital infrastructure company that is reimagining the built environment through bespoke and immersive design, efficient, DFMA-centric construction, and advanced operation of high-performance, liquid-cooling-enabled data centers. With a holistic, industry-first focus on bridging conceptual, customizable architecture with achievable, rapidly deployable engineering, Flexnode is disrupting data center build and deployment assumptions to deliver a new era of visionary data management solutions that empower AI and other dense, demanding next-gen applications in any environment. Key features include:

Adaptable Design : The adaptable architecture of Flexnode's solution enables businesses to deploy data center capacity incrementally, matching infrastructure growth with evolving demand seamlessly.

: The adaptable architecture of Flexnode's solution enables businesses to deploy data center capacity incrementally, matching infrastructure growth with evolving demand seamlessly. Scalability : Flexnode's solution allows businesses to rapidly scale capacity up or down, ensuring they can respond to changing requirements without costly overprovisioning or downtime.

: Flexnode's solution allows businesses to rapidly scale capacity up or down, ensuring they can respond to changing requirements without costly overprovisioning or downtime. Edge Optimization : Flexnode's solution minimizes latency and optimizes performance for latency-sensitive workloads, enhancing the end-user experience.

: Flexnode's solution minimizes latency and optimizes performance for latency-sensitive workloads, enhancing the end-user experience. Sustainability and Efficiency: By leveraging advanced cooling technologies and energy-efficient components, Flexnode delivers industry-leading levels of efficiency, reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

Flexnode has already established itself as a significant player in the next generation of the data center industry. The company has compiled a seasoned team of experts in their respective fields. It has received numerous accolades and investments, including being named as a recipient of a Department of Energy Advanced Research Project Agency ( ARPA-E ) grant for $3.5M under the COOLERCHIPS program. Flexnode also recently raised a seed investment round, led by San Francisco-based Zacua Ventures , which also included recognizable VCs such as Yes VC and key strategic industry partners like Arup, JE Dunn,SHoP Architects and DivcoWest .

Flexnode will demonstrate its capabilities at ITW 2024 as the main stage sponsor of the event. CEO Andrew Lindsey will also contribute his insights to a panel on Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m. on the Digital Infra stage. "How is AI Revolutionizing Data Center Design?" will explore integrating cloud data centers with exascale supercomputing and the impact on data center infrastructure. To schedule a meeting to learn more, visit info.flexnode.io/itw-2024 . For more information about Flexnode, please visit the company's website or Linkedin .

About Flexnode

Flexnode is a leading-edge digital infrastructure company that helps clients see the data center's built environment differently, elegantly bridging IT and DFMA to realize bespoke, visionary new data management experiences. By challenging long-standing data center design, deployment and operation assumptions, Flexnode reimagines adaptability, sustainability, efficiency and modularity, while simultaneously empowering businesses to customize, deploy, and manage intricate IT systems, while retaining the flexibility to evolve and enhance capabilities over time. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Flexnode is guided by a team of seasoned industry experts and visionaries dedicated to shaping the future of data centers. Flexnode - Built for you, built for anywhere.

