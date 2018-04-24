Flexpoint Announces 2017 Year End Financials and Record Annual Revenue

Full Year 2017 revenue increased 8.3% to $340,604 versus 2016 revenue of $314,494 . The 2017 revenue growth was primarily from the manufacturing of sensors for the wearable industry – especially Medical and Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR), design and development engineering as well as sales of fully integrated products. Management anticipates that revenue will increase as they continue to provide engineering services and customers continue to expand in their target markets; ordering more frequently and in larger quantities.

Full Year 2017 Net Losses were $1,083,642 or (.01) EPS compared to 2016 Net Loss of $2,093,184 , a decrease of 48.2%. These losses include many non-cash expenditures.

Cash used in Operations decreased to $410,897 in 2017 from $506,131 in 2016, a 19% decrease. Based on current purchase orders and anticipated orders during 2018, projected revenues for 2018 are anticipated to more than cover operating expenses.

"Last year was an important year as we established new customer relationships, developed reseller channels and continued to strengthen existing relationships across a number of strategic market segments. We work with many research universities globally and, most notably, established two major research relationships with universities that are leaders in our consumer electronics industry space. We expect a significant jump in revenue during the 2nd half of 2018 and should close the year above $1 million in revenue, with the possibility of substantially more," stated Paul Sexauer, Flexpoint VP Sales & Marketing.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 4:05 EDT.

The dial in number will be 530-881-1212 with the ID pin 615-253-385#

For more information about the company filings please visit www.sec.gov

