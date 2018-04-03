Flexpoint Sensor Systems Continues to Receive Multiple Purchase Orders from Medical and Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Glove Partners Worldwide

As the medical rehabilitation VR/AR market continues to grow, valued Flexpoint customers such as Neofect (Korea-based), Gloreha (Italy-based), Reha-Stim Medtec (Switzerland-based and formerly YouReHab,) are seeing their technologies gain greater acceptance in their respective markets.

Neofect, in particular, is experiencing rapid expansion in the US market as their technology which features the Bend Sensor® has FDA approval. Flexpoint is also engaged with other medical companies in this segment such as Focal Wellness and their ground-breaking Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) rehabilitation solution. All of these partner solutions impact millions of lives and prove the Bend Sensors® uniqueness is in high demand.

As previously announced, more pure-play B2B and gaming VR/AR peripheral manufacturers such as Manus VR (Netherland's-based), CaptoGlove and Virtual Motion Labs (US-based) have all contributed to Flexpoint's recent success via new and recurring PO's. Overall, this is currently a multi-billion dollar market segment which is expected to grow 10x by 2023. Flexpoint and its' partners are poised to be a major part of this growth.

According to Paul Sexauer, Flexpoint VP Sales & Marketing, "Flexpoint technology plays a key role in these wonderful VR/AR peripherals. Many of these customers have been under development and working with us for a couple of years to achieve what they are now accomplishing – real traction in their respective, rapidly growing markets. It is great to be a part of such success."

