Flexport Appoints Daniel Sanvicente as Senior Vice President, Head of APAC

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced today the appointment of Daniel Sanvicente as Senior Vice President, Head of APAC, effective December 2, 2024. Sanvicente will bring more than 25 years of leadership experience and deep expertise in the Asian Pacific region to Flexport, where he will focus on driving growth and strengthening the company's regional presence.

"Today, more than ever, the Asia Pacific region is a critical hub for global supply chains. Daniel's deep knowledge of the region and track record of building exceptional teams to help organizations scale effectively will be invaluable as Flexport continues to invest in and expand its presence in the Asia Pacific region," said Ryan Petersen, Founder & CEO, Flexport.

Sanvicente's track record in the global logistics industry helped drive growth and operational excellence at some of the world's largest logistics players. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer for Asia Pacific at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, where he built and led a team responsible for some of the organization's biggest growth drivers. Prior to that, he led commercial strategy for Panalpina Greater China before taking on a leadership role focused on driving sales growth across the APAC region from Singapore. After Panalpina was acquired by DSV in 2019, Sanvicente established and led a newly combined commercial organization spanning 15 countries. He began his career at DB Schenker, where he developed strategic commercial and operational roadmap to scale teams in markets such as Miami, New York, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

"I am excited to embark on my new journey with Flexport. What drew me to Flexport is its vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to power global trade, which I believe has enormous growth potential. I look forward to working with the world-class teams at Flexport to deliver exceptional value for our customers and to grow our presence across the Asia Pacific region," said Sanvicente.

Flexport has seen significant growth in APAC in recent years. The company is the seventh largest freight forwarder in the Transpacific Eastbound trade lane and services an extensive global network of ocean freight routes. Flexport has also strengthened its air freight capabilities by operating dedicated freighters that connect key APAC gateways with the U.S. to meet rising demand. In addition to growing its presence in strategic markets such as Greater China and Korea — which have been central to its growth in cross-border e-commerce and other sectors — Flexport recently announced a partnership with ITL Corporation in Vietnam to further accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia.

About Flexport

We believe that global trade can move humanity forward. That's why it's our mission to make global commerce so easy there will be more of it. Flexport powers your supply chain from factory floor to customer door – making it easy for you to ship anywhere, sell everywhere, and grow faster. Companies of all sizes—from emerging brands to Fortune 500s—used Flexport technology and services to move nearly $33 billion of merchandise across 112 countries in 2023.

