Flexport Capital Secures $200 Million Credit Facility from KKR

New credit facility to support client growth, geographic expansion and new product development

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexport Capital, the trade financing arm of Flexport, today announced it has secured a credit facility of up to $200 million from separate insurance accounts managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm. The credit facility will allow Flexport Capital to continue to build an industry-leading financing product within the Flexport Platform, and to further invest in client growth and geographic expansion.

Flexport Capital provides companies access to flexible working capital for inventory and logistics expenses. Global trade has been tumultuous in recent years, leaving many businesses overstocked and struggling to pay vendors due to rising supply chain costs. As a result, demand for accessible and flexible financing solutions is greater than ever.

Through Flexport Capital, businesses can access more flexible terms on shipments processed by the Flexport Platform. Flexport Capital uses logistics data to gain deep visibility into a customer's overall supply chain health and to understand their working capital needs. Flexport Capital then evaluates purchase order data and inventory-in-transit in order to provide liquidity to businesses across a broad range of industries, such as retail, industrial manufacturing and electronics.

The new credit facility follows years of tremendous growth for Flexport Capital: since its inception in 2017, Flexport Capital has financed over $1 billion in invoices for over 500 importers and exporters across more than 20 countries. In 2022, it expanded its loan offerings to customers in five new regions: Canada, the U.K., the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Flexport Capital's portfolio size has grown 149% YoY; a strong indicator of client growth and trust in its innovative financing product.

"Flexport Capital's innovative and fully integrated financing solutions play a critical role in facilitating global trade for some of the largest companies in the world," said Avi Korn, Managing Director at KKR. "We look forward to supporting the company's efforts with our long-term capital as industry demand for customized financing solutions continues to grow."

"Flexport Capital began from the belief that a company's supply chain should be a core competitive advantage and growth enabler, not a working capital impediment," said Justin Sherlock, Head of Flexport Capital. "With deeper visibility into overall supply chain health, we can help businesses of all sizes – and their partners – to remove liquidity constraints in the midst of uncertainty. I'm thrilled to have KKR providing a credit facility to help us execute our vision to make global trade easy for everyone."

About Flexport

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone. Flexport is the platform for global logistics—empowering buyers, sellers and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. Companies of all sizes—from emerging brands to Fortune 500s—used Flexport technology to move nearly $19B of merchandise across 112 countries in 2021.

SOURCE Flexport, Inc.