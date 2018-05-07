Flexport Expands Leadership Team to Guide Organizational and Design Growth

In the last year, Flexport has more than doubled its headcount to 700, and expanded its worldwide presence to nine offices and three warehouses around the globe. As the company enters its next phase of growth, Paige DeLacey will oversee important functions such as recruiting, people operations, and Flexport's critical employee learning and development programs. In addition to preserving Flexport's devoted culture and high bar for talent, DeLacey will lead its inclusion and diversity programs to ensure Flexport remains a great place to work. DeLacey brings over 20 years of HR and people operations experience to her new role. Most recently, she oversaw Method Products' diversity and inclusion programs, and led all aspects of the employee experience as VP of People. Prior to that, she was Head of HR Global Operations at Uber and VP of HR and Communications at Gap, Inc.

"Our mission is to make global trade easy for everyone. We couldn't do that without our employees, who are incredibly committed and relentless when it comes to delivering on that mission. Paige has led some of the world's most recognizable brands through periods of rapid growth, and she'll be vital to Flexport's success," said Ryan Petersen, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Flexport. "Our employees are what make Flexport special and Paige will help us continue to invest in their happiness and growth."

David Robinson will lead Flexport's design team, overseeing both brand and product design. Building a true platform for global trade will require Robinson to realize intricate design solutions for Flexport's thousands of clients, partners, and carriers. Robinson's goal is not only to design new product interfaces, but to help the organization approach global logistics from a design perspective. Prior to Flexport, Robinson was VP of Product Design at Oath. He also held executive design roles at Yahoo, Hightail, AOL, and MySpace.

"David is joining Flexport at a pivotal time as we grow in both our product and service offerings. His perspective and experience will be key to how we think about and implement new processes for solving logistics problems," said Petersen. "As the industry grows, we'll not only need to evolve the services we offer, but also how we think about and approach new problems. David has the expertise to help us do that."

About Flexport

Flexport is a full-service ocean and air freight forwarder using modern software to fix the user experience in global trade. Logistics teams use Flexport to track shipments in real time, request and book quotes, analyze reports, and communicate directly with suppliers and their dedicated Flexport account team. Founded in 2013, Flexport is backed by leading investors including SF Express, DST Global, Founders Fund, and Felicis Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with global offices in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, New York, and Shenzhen. To learn more, visit flexport.com

