FlexPro Meals Partners With Celebrity Mario Lopez In Support Of The Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Effort To Keep Children From Going Hungry

According to Feeding America, the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the already massive problem of food insecurity - particularly with regard to children. The number of people experiencing food insecurity in 2020 is set to increase by over 17 million - including nearly 7 million children. A balanced diet with healthy food choices prevents both physical and mental health problems in children who otherwise are at increased risk of heart disease, cancer, blindness as well as depression, anxiety, and ADHD. FlexPro Meals, together with Mario Lopez, have created a special, customized Mario Meal Box full of healthy meal entrees that anyone can order. For every meal box ordered, FlexPro Meals is matching that order with a meal donation to the Boys And Girls Club of America.

"With thousands of people unemployed, and millions of people in need in the U.S. alone, giving back and doing our part is imperative" said Nathan Corn, FlexPro Meals Founder. "We have donated thousands of meals to our local community all while adding multiple new employees that were laid off elsewhere."

3 time Oscar winning television host, New York times best selling author, and Nationally syndicated iHeartRadio host and producer, Mario Lopez grew up a part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Lopez a household celebrity icon best known for his role on 'Saved By The Bell' and his turn in 'Dancing With The Stars' remains an extremely charitable alumni to this day. The organization had its beginnings in 1860 and since its first affiliate in 1906 , has continued their mission to promote safe, positive and inclusive environments for all by supporting youth and teens - of every race, ethnicity, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, ability, socio-economic status, and religion – in reaching their full potential. That includes living a healthy lifestyle through health, sport and nutrition.

"Being a father of three, I could never imagine children not being able to obtain a meal and we have the power to provide change" Says Lopez.

FlexPro believes that busy people do not have to cut corners when it comes to nutrition and their meals are tailored to each individual's lifestyle goals. The meals are all natural and Chef-prepared, protein-packed, low in sugar and only contain whole foods. The nationwide meal delivery service prepares each healthy, nutritionally balanced gourmet meal and ships them to the front door where they are easily reheated and served. Sample meal boxes include: Tequila Lime Burrito Bowl, Garlic Chicken Alfredo, and Backyard BBQ.

Working together with Lopez and his team at Mike Esterman , FlexPro Meals have already donated over 10,000 healthy meals and over $30,000 in supplies to local charities - including the Salvation Army - around the country and will continue to do their part in creating change and giving back to build a brighter and healthier future. The meals can be ordered in packs of 10, 15, or 21.

About FlexPro Meals

FlexPro Meals is a nationwide meal delivery company that prepares and delivers great tasting healthy meals to your home. At FlexPro, we're dedicated to helping you conquer your fitness goals by making proper nutrition that you need easily accessible. FlexPro Meals is one of the largest most popular meal delivery companies in the United States. Our FlexPro Family extends to 48 states and we have an array of meal options that can always fit your lifestyle with next level variety and super personal FlexPro Reps that help you get set up as well as walk with you on your own journey. www.flexpromeals.com

About Boys & Girls Clubs Of America

Boys & Girls Clubs of America works hard every day to make a difference in the lives of youth in communities all over the world. Our Clubs serve millions of boys and girls, with thousands of Clubs at locations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands -- and on domestic and international U.S. military installations. Club programs and services promote and enhance the development of young people by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and pride. www.bgca.org

