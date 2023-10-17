FLEXRACK by Qcells and Alltrade Partner on 182 MW Solar Project Portfolio in Canada

Companies collaborate on the largest behind-the-meter solar project in Canada

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEXRACK by Qcells and Alltrade Industrial Contractors Inc., a leading Canadian renewable EPC and construction services company, have partnered on a 182 MW portfolio of solar projects in Canada. The portfolio consists of two fixed tilt, bifacial solar panel projects that are located in Scotford, Alberta and Aldersyde, Alberta. Once complete, the 81 MWp Scotford project will be the largest behind-the-meter solar project in Canada. Additionally, the 101 MWp Saddlebrook project includes the future addition of a flow battery energy storage system, which is one of the first of its kind in North America. The projects are currently under construction and have provided hundreds of local jobs. Both projects will enable fossil fuel companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and are expected to complete construction by the fourth quarter of 2023.

FLEXRACK's fixed tilt mounting technology is being deployed by Alltrade in this 101 MW solar project located in Aldersyde, Alberta.

"We selected FLEXRACK by Qcells on these two projects due to their exceptional reputation and extensive experience with weather-challenged solar projects in cold climates, including throughout Canada, and the Northeastern U.S.," said Kevin Ritzmann, Senior Director at Alltrade. "We first partnered with FLEXRACK on several projects in Ontario twelve years ago and we have always appreciated their ability to not only provide high quality mounting technology but also timely and thorough engineering expertise. We are looking forward to safely and efficiently completing these projects together to help these energy companies decarbonize – all while providing clean, renewable energy and tax revenue for local communities."

The 101 MW Saddlebrook project will be owned and operated by one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies, with operations in natural gas, oil and power industries. The project is partially supported by $10 million in funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), through their BEST Challenge, to support the development of a hybrid solar generation facility combined with a flow battery energy storage system. Once complete, the electricity produced by the project will feed into the Alberta Interconnected Electric System (AIES) through a new 138kV substation located on the project lands. In total, the project is expected to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 73,600 tons of carbon dioxide per year, or the equivalent of taking nearly 16,000 cars off the road. Alltrade is constructing the Saddlebrook Solar Project in a joint venture partnership with SkyFire Energy Inc.

The 81 MW Scotford project will power a top global oil producer's refinery complex to support the company in achieving its goal of net zero emissions by 2050. Located in Alberta's industrial heartland, the project will be the first large-scale solar installation in the region. Once operational, the project is expected to contribute approximately $200,000 a year on a levelized basis to the Strathcona County local government and school system, while requiring little to no county services in return.

"We are excited to be able to work alongside our longtime partners at Alltrade in Canada again to both support fossil fuel companies in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions as well as deliver more renewable energy to local communities," said Ken Mack, Head of FLEXRACK by Qcells.

"With ambitious provincial and federal renewable energy targets, a favorable regulatory environment, and significant solar resources, we are looking forward to deploying our cold weather expertise and time-tested technology in many more solar projects to come throughout Canada," said Jay Johnson, Head of Sales and Marketing at FLEXRACK by Qcells.

About FLEXRACK by Qcells

FLEXRACK by Qcells is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. FLEXRACK also offers full services, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, and layout design services to address the actual site conditions of a project site. FLEXRACK has completed over 4 GW of solar racking installations in over 40 U.S. states, 9 Canadian provinces and across the globe. For more information, go to www.flexrack.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Alltrade Industrial Contractors Inc.

Alltrade is a proven ground mount solar industry EPC leader with 1 GW of utility-scale project experience in Canada. Alltrade has built this reputation due to our flexible construction delivery methods and through developing innovative best practices that have transformed the Canadian utility-scale solar industry. With a focus on achieving unsurpassed value, the team delivers innovative solutions through the quality workmanship of in-house, self-perform trades. Alltrade's focus is on long-term partnerships, value-added services, exceeding client expectations, and providing a fair price across the energy, transit, and automotive sectors in Canada. Alltrade is backed by our parent company Barton Malow. Website: http://www.alltradeindustrial.com/. LinkedIn: Alltrade Industrial Contractors Inc.

