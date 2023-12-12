FlexRule® Booklet - Interactive Decision Analytics For Exploring, Analyzing and Visualizing Decision Effectiveness and Performance

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexRule®, a leading End-to-End Decision Management Suite and Decision Automation platform, today announced the release of FlexRule® Booklet, a new integrated capability that allows the Operations team to explore, analyze, and visualize decisions' inputs, outcomes, decision effectiveness and KPIs without having to code or utilize third-party products.

FlexRule® Booklet connects to a wide range of data sources, provides a visual query builder to collect input information for business decisions, and provides advanced decision analysis and visualization. Furthermore, data rules and filters created during the analysis can be used to execute decisions in just a few clicks without requiring any programming skills.

FlexRule® Booklet speeds up workflows by bringing interactive analytics, visualization, and filtering capability to business decisions at the modeling and execution stages. It replaces the need to import and export data from and to third-party analytics tools for analyzing the decision behaviours, outcomes, and effectiveness. As a result, it saves time, money, and team members from having to learn a set of new tools and skills.

"Our goal with FlexRule® End-to-End Decision Management Suite and Automation Platform is to provide a complete set of capabilities for business decisions. From connecting, analyzing information, modeling decisions, execution, and deployment. Now, with Booklet understanding the impact of far-reaching decision outcomes, their performance and analyzing their KPI is a click away." explains Arash Aghlara, Founder of FlexRule.

FlexRule® Booklet is offered as part of our unified authoring platform to enable our users to fill the gap between input information and the decisions' outcomes without needing software development skills or other tooling in visualization and data exploration. It's available to all customers free of charge via our Decision Analytics capability.

To learn more about FlexRule® Booklet visit: https://www.flexrule.com/booklet

About FlexRule®:

FlexRule® is on a mission to empower all leaders; Business, Operation and IT in organizations to improve the speed and quality of key business decisions in changing environments.

FlexRule® provides both the Decision Management suite guided by the methodology called DECISION-CENTRIC APPROACH® to empower organizations to adapt their business decisions in changing environments effectively and efficiently. With an innovative and future-thinking approach, FlexRule® reduces the complexity of technology and makes these advanced decision-making technologies more accessible to everyone in the organization.

