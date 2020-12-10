FlexRule Named a Contender by Independent Research Firm in Digital Decisioning Platforms Report

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexRule, a leading provider of end-to-end decision automation platform, has been named a contender in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020.

"In addition to authoring decision logic that can be used anywhere, enterprises can approach using FlexRule from multiple angles, whatever business requirements call for — automating processes (such as robotic process automation) or building net-new applications — all centered on decision logic." - The Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020

According to Forrester, "Digital decisioning platforms (DDPs) allow application development and delivery (AD&D) pros to combine the best of human decision logic with the best of AI to implement application-embedded automated decisions, i.e., digital decisions."

FlexRule was among 13 digital decisioning platform companies to be evaluated in this report based on current offering, strategy, and market presence. Forrester evaluated FlexRule™ Advanced Decision Management Suite, an end-to-end decision automation platform that provides decision authoring and decision intelligence capabilities to enable companies to embrace changes and ensure operational decisions are optimized, customer-centric, and situation-aware.

Forrester notes that "FlexRule has strengths in decision intelligence and collaboration. It stands out for its all-in-one decision and automation tools to quickly build applications. FlexRule also stands out with its capability to chain decisions together (it calls this capability "decision graphs"); create long-running decisions, where parts of decision logic allow for some other process to respond to a request asynchronously; and create semi-automated decisions, where human intervention may be necessary at any point."

FlexRule provides end-to-end decision automation powered by the decision-centric approach which is the core of digital decisioning that enables organizations to make optimized, customer-centric, and situation-aware decisions.

Arash Aghlara, CEO FlexRule, says, "Our all-in-one digital decisioning platform powered by decision-centric approach as a methodology empowers and guides organizations to adapt to changes effectively and efficiently. This ensures businesses will break the barrier of scaling in uncertain situations and changing environments."

About FlexRule

FlexRule is a leading provider of both end-to-end decision automation technology and the decision-centric approach, as its methodology to guide organizations through the journey of adapting to changing business requirements with effective and efficient decision automation solutions. FlexRule™ Advanced Decision Management Suite has delivered game-changing business results across many industries such as finance, healthcare, energy, insurance, banking, telecom, security & risk management, technology & consulting, and supply chain & logistics.

