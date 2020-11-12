FlexRule Recognized by a Leading Research Firm in The Report on Digital Decisioning Platforms

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexRule, a leading provider of end-to-end decision automation platform, has been recognized by Forrester's in its Now Tech: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q3 2020 report that gives an overview of digital decisioning platform providers, where FlexRule is included in the decision intelligence platform segment.

Forrester defines digital decisioning platforms as:

FlexRule Decision Intelligence Platform

Software that provides tools to author decision logic, leverage decision intelligence technologies such as machine learning, use digital decisions in a wide variety of applications, and manage the full decision logic lifecycle including feedback loops to continuously improve decision logic.

FlexRule's Decision Intelligence technology enabled by end-to-end decision automation brings different technologies together covering all aspects of decision-making including operational decisions, business processes, business rules, data and analytics, machine learning, and decision robotics into an integrated solution to author, automate, and manage complex decisions to deliver real business value.

Arash Aghlara, FlexRule's CEO said, "The goal of a decision intelligence platform is to utilize multiple techniques and technologies complementing each other to deliver the massive business value to organizations in a fully automated or semi-automated manner."

FlexRule™ Advanced Decision Management Suite powered by Decision Intelligence technology is a unified and the most comprehensive digital decisioning platform that helps organizations to:

Improve the effectiveness of decisions on business operations

Using decision-centric approach, define and model decisions in a business context gaining a complete understanding of decisions and its impact on business operations.

Using decision-centric approach, define and model decisions in a business context gaining a complete understanding of decisions and its impact on business operations. Reap the benefits of AI, data, and analytics in decision-making

Users can integrate the results of the accurate algorithms within systems and processes in an organisation, and carry out actions to influence a change which is much needed to avoid the last mile of analytics problem.

Users can integrate the results of the accurate algorithms within systems and processes in an organisation, and carry out actions to influence a change which is much needed to avoid the last mile of analytics problem. Automate and manage decisions, end-to-end

Advanced orchestration enables both fully automated and semi-automated (with human intervention) decision automation. Depending on the complexity of decisions, FlexRule's Decision Robotics can be used to build robots that not only can mimic human's interactions with applications and systems, but also can take complex decisions and carry out actions.

Advanced orchestration enables both fully automated and semi-automated (with human intervention) decision automation. Depending on the complexity of decisions, FlexRule's Decision Robotics can be used to build robots that not only can mimic human's interactions with applications and systems, but also can take complex decisions and carry out actions. Empower business and operations leaders to take full control of decisions

Subject matter experts and domain experts can model decision logic based on multiple data points, and measure and monitor the results of every action taken against business KPIs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About FlexRule

FlexRule is the leading provider of both end-to-end decision automation technology and the decision-centric approach, as its methodology to guide organizations through the journey of adapting to changing business requirements with effective and efficient decision automation solutions. FlexRule™ Advanced Decision Management Suite has delivered game-changing business results across many industries such as Finance, Healthcare, Energy, insurance, banking, telecom, security & risk management, technology & consulting, and supply chain & logistics.

Website: www.flexrule.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/flexrule

SOURCE FlexRule Pty Ltd

Related Links

https://www.flexrule.com/

