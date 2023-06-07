FlexRule®, the strongest contender, offers a mighty Decision Platform, says Forrester

FlexRule

07 Jun, 2023, 23:00 ET

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester recognized FlexRule®, a rapidly growing end-to-end decision management and automation provider, as "a good fit for customers that want a solid, comprehensive decisioning platform" in the Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023.

Arash Aghlara - FlexRule Founder & CEO
FlexRule® was among the top vendors that Forrester invited to participate in its Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023 evaluation against current offerings, strategy, and market presence. In this evaluation, FlexRule® was recognized as a strong Contender among the other AI Decisioning Platforms. The growth of FlexRule is steady and continuous; as the current positioning graph shows FlexRule has moved up in the WAVE, showcasing more robust current offerings and a stronger strategy. 

With the Decision-Centric Approach®, FlexRule® provides solutions for the pain points enterprises witness in organizational decision-making processes. Forrester says FlexRule® has accomplished a lot for its size and has a strong vision for AI Decisioning. FlexRule® has enabled enterprises and government agencies globally to make high-quality business decisions using its AI Decisioning platform while minimizing the reliance of operation and SEM teams on IT and software development efforts. Consequently, FlexRule® technology and approach enables software development teams with more time in hand to focus on building more strategic solutions and deliver higher business values to the core of the business.

"To provide the best and most comprehensive decisioning platform for enterprises to make effective and efficient decisions is our product's vision, and we are excited to be recognized for the same by Forrester," says Arash Aghlara, CEO of FlexRule.

Forrester also highlighted other significant capabilities of FlexRule® in the report. As a key vendor of AI Decisioning Platforms,

  • FlexRule® has strengths in decision logic and workflow authoring, deployment, application development, and automated machine learning.
  • It offers workflow automation for more complex decisioning processes empowering enterprises to make effective and efficient decisions in complex and changing business environments.
  • FlexRule®'s comprehensive decisioning platform powers impactful decision-making for finance, insurance, healthcare, and energy companies.

About FlexRule®:

FlexRule® is founded to empower all business, operation, and technology leaders to improve the speed and quality of key business decisions in a changing environments.

FlexRule® provides both an advanced Decision Management suite and methodology called DECISION-CENTRIC APPROACH® to guide organizations through the journey of adapting to changing business requirements with effective and efficient decision automation solutions. With an innovative and future-thinking approach, FlexRule® advanced decision management suite reduces the complexity of technology and makes these advanced decision-making technologies more accessible to everyone in the organization.

Website: www.FlexRule.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/flexrule

Press Contact

Goli Tajadod
FlexRule 
[email protected] 
+1(323)9996039

