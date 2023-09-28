FlexRule's Decision-Centric Approach® methodology empowers organizations to make quality decisions, fast

News provided by

FlexRule

28 Sep, 2023, 00:32 ET

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexRule®, a leading Decision Management Suite, is proud to announce that its Decision-Centric Approach® has been officially trademarked.

The Decision-Centric Approach® is a methodology that brings people, rules, data, and processes together to ensure organizations can consistently make optimized, customer-centric, and situation-aware business decisions while they meet the objectives on revenue, costs, and mitigating risks. The approach is designed to empower organizations to identify patterns and trends, uncover hidden opportunities, and make business decisions that will lead to long-term success.

FlexRule's Decision-Centric Approach® empowers organizations to look at the problem from different angles and look at the challenges from their business decisions impacting their customers and their people. Decision-Centric Approach® enables them to use the right technology to make quality decisions, at the right time while ensuring business decisions are delivering real business values aligned with business objectives. Additionally, this ensures teams can avoid type 3 errors, solving the wrong problem that is not important for organizations. Together with FlexRule® Advanced Decision Management Suite, organizations are able to build Decision Blueprints for the outcomes they desire to achieve. This increases organizations' ability to adapt and adjust in changing environments by ensuring relevance, increasing flexibility, and establishing transparency.

"We are thrilled to have our Decision-Centric Approach® officially trademarked," said Arash Aghlara, CEO of FlexRule. " 'Quick ACT' is what you expect when decision-centric organizations approach business decisions as the first-class citizen of their organization. As a result, the business decisions' outcomes are Quick, Accurate, Consistent and Transparent (Quick ACT).

This is the only way to ensure the quality of business decisions. Focusing solely or starting with data, algorithms, technologies, systems or business processes can cause business decisions to become an afterthought."

About FlexRule®:

FlexRule® is founded to empower all business, operation, and technology leaders to improve the speed and quality of critical business decisions in a changing environment.

FlexRule® provides both the Decision Management suite guided by the methodology called DECISION-CENTRIC APPROACH® to empower organizations to adapt their business decisions in changing environments effectively and efficiently. With an innovative and future-thinking approach, FlexRule® reduces the complexity of technology and makes these advanced decision-making technologies more accessible to everyone in the organization.

Press Contact:
Goli Tajadod
FlexRule
[email protected]
+1(323)9996039

SOURCE FlexRule

Also from this source

FlexRule®, the strongest contender, offers a mighty Decision Platform, says Forrester

FlexRule® recognized as a Top Decision Management and Automation Platform by Forrester

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.