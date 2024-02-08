FlexScreen and Erdman Automation Clinch Prestigious Award in DWM Magazine's 2023 Readers' Choice Poll

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen, the innovators behind the world's first and only flexible window screen, along with Erdman Automation, proudly announce their victory in the Machinery/Screens category of DWM (Door and Window Market) Magazine's highly anticipated Readers' Choice Poll for 2023.

This esteemed recognition marks FlexScreen's fourth win of the Reader's Choice Award, having previously secured the title in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Moreover, FlexScreen's unparalleled success extends beyond DWM Magazine, as the company also triumphed in the same category in US Glass Magazine's prestigious awards this year.

Joe Altieri, the visionary Inventor & CEO of FlexScreen, expressed profound gratitude for the industry's continued acknowledgment of his commitment to innovation, "To receive this accolade from our peers for the fourth time is truly humbling. Partnering with the genius engineers at Erdman Automation made this year's award possible, and I'm grateful to be revolutionizing the window industry with them."

Morgan Donohue, President of Erdman Automation, echoed Altieri's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of their collaborative efforts in pioneering an award-winning automated window screen line. Donohue remarked, "We are honored to be chosen for this award!  We have been blessed to be able to work with our partners at Flexscreen to develop solutions to bring their cutting-edge technology to the entire market.  We are excited to continue to collaborate, bringing solutions to all levels of production.  Higher, lower and everything in between."

FlexScreen and Erdman Automation's joint endeavor has not only garnered widespread acclaim but also heralded a new era of efficiency and versatility in window screen design. Their collective dedication to innovation continues to set new standards in the industry, driving transformative advancements that redefine what's possible in window solutions and elevate the experience for manufacturers and customers alike.

For more information about FlexScreen and Erdman Automation, please visit flexscreen.com and erdmanautomation.com.

About FlexScreen:
FlexScreen is the creator of the world's first and only flexible window screen, revolutionizing the window industry with its innovative design and unparalleled functionality. With a relentless commitment to innovation, FlexScreen continues to redefine industry standards and deliver cutting-edge solutions.

About Erdman Automation:
Erdman Automation is a leading provider of automated solutions, specializing in advanced technologies that optimize production processes and elevate product quality. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, Erdman Automation is dedicated to driving industry advancements and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

