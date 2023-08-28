FLEXSCREEN TO REVEAL THE WORLD'S FIRST AUTOMATED WINDOW SCREEN LINE AT GLASSBUILD AMERICA 2023

News provided by

FlexScreen

28 Aug, 2023, 16:29 ET

Erdman Automation builds the world's fastest, most efficient window screen line for FlexScreen.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen - maker of the world's first and only flexible window screen - announced that they will reveal one of their most innovative and ambitious projects to date at this year's GlassBuild America show, where they will share the largest exhibitor booth with Erdman Automation.

FlexScreen partnered with Erdman to create the world's first fully automated window screen line, and the collaboration was a resounding success. Able to produce four screens per minute with only four operators, the new FlexScreen automated line is the fastest and most efficient window screen line in the world. GlassBuild America 2023 will be the official introduction of this new technology to the window and door industry.

"Automating our process has opened up a whole new world for FlexScreen and the window industry as a whole," said FlexScreen Inventor & CEO Joe Altieri. "We were thrilled to partner with the genius engineers at Erdman Automation. They delivered above and beyond our expectations. Now, window manufacturers can now license our technology, make FlexScreen in-house, and recoup their investment in record time. It's a total game-changer."

Erdman Automation President Morgan Donohue said, "This state-of-the-art, ergonomic manufacturing solution increases productivity, decreases costs, and produces better window screens in volume is safer and faster with fewer employees. It was a gratifying project, and it was exciting to partner with FlexScreen on this important industry first."

Visitors to Booth 1331 will see and experience the new FlexScreen automated line running in real-time and producing FlexScreens at full capacity. They will also be able to handle and test FlexScreens in multiple interactive window displays. FlexScreen Inventor and CEO Joe Altieri and Erdman Automation President Morgan Donohue will be there, along with some of their key team members.

GlassBuild America takes place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta October 31 - November 2. For more information visit glassbuildamerica.com.

flexscreen.com
erdmanautomation.com

SOURCE FlexScreen

Also from this source

It's Alive: FlexScreen's Award-Winning Automated Window Screen Line Is Fully Operational

FLEXSCREEN PROVIDES WINDOW SAFETY RESOURCES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.