FlexScreen/RiteScreen Appoints Chris Scocos as Chief Operating Officer

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen/RiteScreen today announced the appointment of Chris Scocos as the company's new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Scocos will report directly to Chief Executive Officer David Campos and will oversee the company's Operations, Supply Chain, and Engineering organizations.

"Chris brings an exceptional track record of operational leadership and value creation to FlexScreen/RiteScreen," said David Campos, Chief Executive Officer. "His experience leading complex manufacturing organizations, driving continuous improvement, and building highly engaged teams will be instrumental as we continue strengthening our operations and positioning the company for long term growth."

Scocos has spent the past twenty years of his career in the building products industry, where he has consistently driven value creation across several manufacturing businesses through operational excellence, building strong cultures of continuous improvement, and promoting high levels of employee engagement. Throughout his career, he has successfully led the turnaround of two underperforming businesses, improving operational performance and driving sustainable growth.

Most recently, Scocos served as President of Arcadia Products, a leading national manufacturer of aluminum door and window framing systems serving both the commercial and residential building products markets. During his tenure, he developed and executed a comprehensive business improvement plan to address critical challenges including customer service, operational inefficiencies, and profitability. His leadership resulted in a significant reduction in production backlog while driving meaningful improvements in revenue and EBITDA.

"I am excited to join FlexScreen/RiteScreen at such an important time in the company's growth," said Scocos. "The organization has built an outstanding reputation for innovation and customer service, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team to strengthen our operations, continue improving performance, and support the next phase of the company's growth."

In his new role, Scoco's initial priorities will focus on addressing delivery and quality performance, advancing the company's Value Creation Agenda, strengthening operational excellence, and supporting the continued growth of the company's expanding e-commerce business.

"Chris joins our organization at an exciting time as we continue integrating our operations, investing in innovation, and building for the future," added Campos. "His leadership and operational expertise will play a critical role in helping us better serve our customers while supporting the next phase of our growth."

About FlexScreen/RiteScreen

FlexScreen/RiteScreen is North America's largest window and door screen company, bringing together the innovation of FlexScreen, the world's first and only flexible window screen, with RiteScreen's decades of manufacturing leadership. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company serves leading window and door manufacturers throughout North America through its network of manufacturing facilities and the global FlexScreen Licensing Program.

With more than 600 employees, nine manufacturing facilities, and a growing international network of licensed manufacturers, FlexScreen/RiteScreen delivers innovative screening solutions ranging from traditional aluminum screens to advanced flexible screen technology. The company is committed to delivering industry-leading quality, service, and innovation while helping customers improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the homeowner experience.

For more information, visit http://flexscreenritescreen.com/.

About Seven Points Equity Partners

Seven Points Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on building exceptional middle market companies through long-term partnerships, operational excellence, and strategic investment. The firm partners with experienced management teams to accelerate growth, strengthen operations, and create lasting value for customers, employees, and stakeholders. Seven Points Equity Partners is committed to supporting market-leading businesses with the resources and expertise needed to achieve sustainable, long-term success.

SOURCE FlexScreen