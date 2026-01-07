FlexScreen Welcomes Quaker Windows & Doors as Newest FlexScreen Licensee

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen and RiteScreen are pleased to announce a new licensing agreement with Quaker Windows & Doors, one of the nation's leading manufacturers of residential, luxury, and commercial window and door products. Through this partnership, Quaker will integrate FlexScreen's patented flexible screen technology into their product lines, delivering a smarter, more durable, and easier-to-use screen solution that enhances both performance and value.

"Quaker has been a respected name in the window and door industry for decades, and we're proud to officially welcome them into the FlexScreen family," said Joe Altieri, inventor and founder of FlexScreen. "Quaker's relentless focus on engineering excellence and long-term product performance made the decision to license FlexScreen a natural and inevitable step. Together, we're giving homeowners, architects, and builders a better screen experience without the headaches of antiquated aluminum frames."

Headquartered in Freeburg, Missouri, Quaker Windows & Doors has built a reputation for combining craftsmanship with innovation, serving residential, commercial, and luxury markets and earning repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies.

"At Quaker, we're committed to advancing our long-standing tradition of quality manufacturing with innovations that make a real difference for the people who live and work in the spaces our windows and doors help create," said Kevin Blansett, CEO of Quaker Windows & Doors. "FlexScreen exemplifies that purpose. Its flexibility, durability, and clean aesthetic align seamlessly with The Quaker Difference, and we're proud to integrate this technology into our expanding portfolio."

The FlexScreen/Quaker collaboration will focus on integrating FlexScreen into their residential and commercial product platforms, providing Quaker customers with a sleek, virtually invisible screen solution that is easy to install, remove, and maintain compared to traditional screens.

About FlexScreen

FlexScreen, invented in 2013 by window industry veteran Joe Altieri, revolutionized the traditional window screen with a flexible, durable, and easy-to-install design that eliminates the frustrations of bulky aluminum frames. Drawing on Joe's 20-plus years of experience in the window manufacturing industry, FlexScreen quickly grew into one of the most recognized innovations in the home improvement market. The product has earned multiple industry awards and widespread national attention, including multiple appearances on ABC's Shark Tank, where its simplicity and durability captured the attention of viewers and judges alike and helped secure a deal with Lori Greiner.

As of February 2025, FlexScreen merged with RiteScreen, the world's largest window screen manufacturer. The merger combines FlexScreen's patented technology and consumer-driven innovation with RiteScreen's decades of proven manufacturing experience and deep OEM relationships, strengthening support for window and door manufacturers across North America.

Learn more at flexscreen.com .

About Quaker Windows & Doors

Quaker Windows & Doors is a premier manufacturer of high-quality, energy-efficient aluminum, vinyl, and wood window and door products serving residential, commercial, and luxury markets across the United States. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Freeburg, Missouri, Quaker is recognized for its engineering excellence, long-term product performance, and commitment to innovation, including repeated placement on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

For more information, visit quakerwindows.com .

