FlexScreen and RiteScreen Unite Under One Brand

HIALEAH, Fla. and PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen and RiteScreen (the "Company") today announced the official launch of the unified FlexScreen / RiteScreen brand, a once-in-a-generation milestone for the window and door industry. The unification, which firmly establishes the Company as the largest in North America focused entirely on the screen market, brings together nearly 80 years of craftsmanship, market leadership, and trusted partnerships with the most disruptive screen innovation the industry has seen in decades. RiteScreen has been owned and supported by Seven Point Equity Partners for the past decade.

"For almost eight decades, RiteScreen built something remarkable by doing things the right way," said David Campos, CEO of FlexScreen / RiteScreen. "That foundation of trust, craftsmanship, and partnership is what created our leadership position. Now we can accelerate our momentum by combining this with one of the most exciting innovations and technologies in the industry: FlexScreen."

"FlexScreen challenged old assumptions," Campos said. "It reimagined what a screen could be and how it could be made. It didn't just innovate the product. It innovated the business itself."

FlexScreen's patented, flexible window screen technology reshaped expectations across the industry, delivering durability, ease of use, manufacturability, and a modern licensing model that accelerated its adoption. What began as a disruption is now the blueprint for the future.

"FlexScreen is the future of RiteScreen and RiteScreen is the future of FlexScreen," Campos said. "When innovation is backed by experience, one plus one becomes far more than two."

"This isn't just a new logo," Campos added. "It's a statement—that innovation and market leadership don't compete; they multiply. That momentum accelerates when it's supported by experience." This unification allows us to bring our customers FlexScreen's innovation and technology together with the long-term partnership, reliability, service, and quality you have grown accustomed to with RiteScreen. Together, the company is positioned to deliver distinctive solutions, faster innovation, and greater value for OEMs, dealers, partners, and consumers across North America and beyond.

"This brand represents who we are and where we're going," Campos said. "We're honoring everything that got us here, while fully embracing what's ahead. We are one team, moving forward together."

The FlexScreen / RiteScreen brand will begin rolling out across internal and external platforms immediately, marking the start of 2026 as one unified company aligned, energized, and focused on the future.

About FlexScreen / RiteScreen

FlexScreen / RiteScreen is a leading innovator and manufacturer in the window and door screen industry, combining almost eight decades of craftsmanship with category-defining screen technology. With FlexScreen as the future-facing innovation platform and RiteScreen as the operational backbone, the company delivers advanced screening solutions through OEM, B2B, licensing, and after-market channels worldwide.

About Seven Point Equity Partners

Seven Point is a private investment firm founded by Tom Burchill and Mark Kammert and based in Miami. Seven Point pursues a value-oriented and operationally-focused investment strategy, investing where it can use its expertise and resources to fundamentally transform businesses and deliver exceptional returns for investors. The firm's investment interest is focused on specialty manufacturing and business services in industry sectors that are expected to grow faster than the U.S. economy.

