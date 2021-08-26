FlexSculpt | The Newest Innovation in Body Contouring by Goals Plastic Surgery

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having successfully opened new locations in Miami and Atlanta, the NYC based Goals Plastic Surgery, is looking to expand its already wide reach in the world of aesthetic enhancement.

While specializing in popular surgical enhancement procedures like the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and the Lipo360, Goals also offers a number of amazing nonsurgical procedures for those patients who aren't ready to go under the knife just yet. One of the newest, and most innovative examples is FlexSculpt, a high-level liposculpting technique that provides patients with the most aggressive, yet efficient means to maximize fat removal!

Specially developed by the owner of Goals himself, Dr. Sergey Voskin, the procedure offers an effective means of body contouring allowing patients to tone, trim and tighten their skin and fatty tissue better than any other method around! Using a leading patented device, and local anesthesia, FlexSculpt allows patients to achieve the chiseled body they've always wanted, removing unwanted fat in all the most problematic areas, generally resistant to diet & exercise as we age. Plus, because it's a minimally invasive method, patients can remove the maximum amount of fat cells, without being left with any stitches, scars, and generally only require a 48-hour recovery period!

FlexSculpt works through the power of air pressure – a system that gently pulls away unwanted fatty tissue. And in place of a traditional incision, FlexSculpt simply requires an entryway be created, only about a centimeter wide! FlexSculpt also includes a trademarked postop protocol, that helps patients to eliminate a number of side effects & risks, including fibrosis. For information regarding FlexSculpt, visit Goals' website at GoalsPlasticSurgery.com or call the Atlanta office at (866) 424-6257 today!

Goals Plastic Surgery has been around for the better part of the last decade, and has grown into a leading brand in aesthetic enhancement. Offering both surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures, Goals was founded by Dr. Sergey Voskin. His passion for patients, and eye for aesthetics, allowed him to grow from a small aesthetics practice in Brooklyn, NY, the most popular plastic surgery destination in New York City. Goals strives to provide every patient with the best possible aesthetic enhancement experience available. With locations in NYC, Miami and Atlanta, a team of brand ambassadors, popular influencers, and social media following of over 1-million strong, Goals is expanding its reach every day, and hoping to provide more and more patients with the safe, caring, and effective enhancement that has become synonymous with the Goals brand.

