FlexSculpt: A Revolutionary New Procedure from Goals Plastic Surgery

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of New York City's premiere plastic surgery practices, Goals Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery has been at the forefront of the aesthetic enhancement surgery boom, we have seen over the past few years!

Having recently opened new practices in the Miami, Atlanta and the DMV area, Goals Plastic Surgery has been an innovator, tweaking a number of popular procedures such as the Lipo360 and Brazilian Butt Lift, to provide patients with infinitely better results and added safety!

One of their latest innovations is the FlexSculpt procedure, and amazing variation of traditional liposuction. While liposuction is relatively invasive, the FlexSculpt is categorized as a minimally invasive procedure, as it only requires the use of a small incision, roughly 1 centimeter in diameter! This ensures patients have a much safer procedure, and are less likely to suffer from longterm scarring and lasting effects, post-surgery.

The FlexSculpt uses a specialized air-pressure system, that helps to gently pull away fat as opposed to traditional liposuction which requires a far more invasive scraping technique, in which fat is literally scraped from inside the body and vacuumed out. By using such a method patients are able to attain far more natural results, far quicker than they would with conventional liposuction. Plus, there is much less downtime, and no need for anesthesia, as most patients simply take an oral pain reliever or sedative. And the scar that's left behind, is small enough to be mistaken for a mole and doesn't even need stitches to heal!

This amazingly new, innovative form of body contouring allows patients to achieve their ideal figure and overall body. While it isn't a weight loss procedure, it does provide contouring that rivals that of traditional liposuction.

