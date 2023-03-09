FLEXSOLAR A60 Pro: Revolutionary Design of Portable Solar Panel

FLEXSOLAR introduces the THINNEST & LIGHTEST solar panel On-The-Go

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEXSOLAR, a leading manufacturer of portable solar panels, has announced the launch of its newest products, the A60 and A60 Pro, on Kickstarter. These ultra-lightweight, compact solar panels are designed to provide reliable, efficient power on the go, making them perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, and anyone in need of a portable power source.

Introduction of A60 solar panel's Waterproof Feature

A60 Solar Panel is the thinnest and lightest 60W solar panel on the market, weighing in at just 5.3 lbs and measuring only 0.1 inches thick. Despite its slim profile, the A60 is a powerful tool that can provide fast charging for a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, cameras, and even portable power stations or RV batteries.

A60 Pro takes things a step further, allowing users to connect multiple panels together to create a larger power source. With the A60 Pro, users can easily adapt to their specific energy needs and charge multiple devices at the same time, without sacrificing the lightweight and portable design of the A60.

Both the A60 and A60 Pro are designed to be rugged and waterproof, with an IP67 water-resistant rating that ensures they remain functional even in the event of unexpected rainfall or accidental water exposure. The adjustable stand also ensures that the solar panels are always angled towards the sun for maximum charging efficiency, no matter where you are.

"We recognized that traditional solar panels were often bulky, heavy, and difficult to transport, making them impractical for many people who need portable power," said a spokesperson for FLEXSOLAR. "That's why we created the A60 and A60 Pro, which offer a new style of portable solar that's lightweight, easy to transport, and can be expanded to meet your power needs. We're excited to bring this innovative technology to the market and help people stay powered up on the go."

FLEXSOLAR's Kickstarter campaign for the A60 and A60 Pro is now live, with early bird pricing available for backers who pledge their support. With its revolutionary design and powerful capabilities, the A60 and A60 Pro are poised to become the go-to choice for anyone who needs reliable, efficient portable power.

