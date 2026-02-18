FlexSpace Nation Hosts 2-Day Summit 2026: Real-World Flex Space

Premier Event for Developers, Investors, and Owners Driving the Flex Space Movement

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexSpace Nation has announced the Spring Summit 2026 , a national gathering for developers, investors, and commercial real estate professionals focused on the booming flex space asset class, formerly known as small bay industrial, contractor garages, or industrial suites.

The two-day event takes place April 30 – May 1, 2026, at the Ameristar Resort in St. Charles, MO, and will unite industry leaders to explore proven strategies, development models, capital raising techniques, and deal flow opportunities within this fast-growing sector.

Learn more and register: flexspacenation.com/spring-summit-2026 .

What Industry Leaders are Saying About this Summit

"This summit is built for those who are actively shaping the future of flex space," said James Reid, Founder of FlexSpace Nation. "It's not a theory conference. It's where capital sources, operators, and developers come to accelerate execution."

"Flex space represents a natural evolution in how commercial properties serve today's tenants," said Sarah Swingler, director of business development for MakoRabco, Summit Sponsor, in Inside Self Storage on Feb. 4, 2026.

"...A hybrid of self storage, light industrial, and small business workspace, is emerging as one of the most talked-about product types in commercial real estate," according to Modern Storage Media, on Feb. 7, 2026.

Swingler continues, "Flex Space Nation is working to standardize the language, design expectations, and market understanding around flex space, helping brokers, developers, investors, and lenders align on what this product type is, and why it matters." This Summit will gather flex space leaders aligned to advance this asset class.

Experts, Topics, and Insights

The agenda includes sessions on site selection, leasing, construction, financing, and value-add strategies to grow your flex space portfolio. Attendees will gain insider insights from active builders, lenders, and capital partners in the space, along with the latest comps, rent data, and design innovations.

Developer showcases of real projects across the U.S.

Experts on funding, underwriting, and leasing

Networking with developers, brokers, lenders, and service providers

Exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes tour of a newly developed, ground-up flex space asset

The summit is optimized for decision-makers who are actively developing or investing in flex space or planning to do so in 2026. Early bird registration and sponsor opportunities are now available.



FlexSpace Nation is a new business-building platform advancing the flex space asset class – also known as small bay industrial and contractor garages. By standardizing terminology, expanding data access, and educating the market, FlexSpace Nation empowers developers and investors to lead this emerging sector. Where the flex space movement takes place: www.FlexSpaceNation.com

