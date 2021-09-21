Flexsteel Putting A New Spin On Power Recliners With MOV 360

According to Sharad Mathur, vice president of marketing at Flexsteel, more consumers than ever are gravitating toward chairs with swivel function. "From a lifestyle standpoint, chairs that swivel continue to grow in popularity because they offer effortless comfort and versatility," he says. "Swivels encourage social interaction in a space because the ability to rotate smoothly without getting up from the chair makes it easy to engage with others whether watching a screen, playing a game, or simply enjoying a conversation with family and friends."

Unlike typical power reclining chairs with swivel functions that can only turn from side to side, the company's new 360 designs actually offer full 360-degree rotation, with zero chance of tangling a power cord. "From an interior design standpoint, these recliners are designed to 'float' in mid- to large-scale room settings," says Tim Newlin, vice president of product management, "and that opens up a lot of possibilities for placement within a space." Available in a choice of three fashionable colors—Saddle, Dove and Ocean—and three different styles, all with upscale stitching details, the power motion recliners are upholstered in luxe, full-grain leather all the way around, including sides and back. "We wanted to give these chairs a more high-end appeal, so buyers at the Market will find we have chosen a leather application with an especially soft hand."

Beyond the swivel function, all three MOV 360 styles feature power recline, power headrest and power lumbar features to ensure the ultimate in personalized comfort. In terms of construction, quality is well in line with consumers' high expectations for the Flexsteel brand, with DualFlex springs, metal seat boxes, lay-flat mechanisms, and extended footrests. All three thoughtfully designed chairs are also fitted with handy USB ports.

Overall styling here is tailored and on trend, starting with the Spin, marked by slender, gently turned-out arms, "pull tufting" on the outer arm panels, a "knife edge" pillow headrest, welt trim and heavy thread top-stitch detail, along with a flat seat with a divided chaise/footrest. The transitional Degree takes inspiration from the automotive world with top-stitching details, contoured seat and slim, padded headrest, and the View offers a more traditional arm style with padding for extra comfort, although with a more refined and pleasing shape than typically found in a recliner. View's visual appeal is amped up even further with double needle stitching detail.

"Our design team's mandate with MOV 360 was to create a new class of reclining chairs that not only offered great function and comfort, but clean lines, refined scale and fashionable silhouettes that could move beyond the family room or den to easily blend with stationary looks in the living room," Newlin describes. "We want to broaden the appeal of recliners to shoppers, especially women, who may long for the kind of great comfort reclining furniture can provide, but who have not previously perceived the category as stylish or fitting their lifestyle and design preferences."

Set to range from $1899 to $2199 at retail, Newlin categorizes this new generation of reclining chairs as "affordable luxury." He states, "We didn't cut corners anywhere in order to drive down the price points." Additionally, the MOV 360 program, to be introduced at the High Point Market, will be inventoried and available in the choice of three stock leather colors shortly thereafter. "We are not waiting to make decisions about this exciting program until after Market," the executive relates. "We are committed to adding these chairs to our line and have placed the purchase orders for our inventory proactively in support of our retailers."

