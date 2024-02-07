Flexter.com and Green Motion Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform the Short-Term Truck Rental Reservation Process Worldwide

Groupe Moovea Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexter.com, the innovative reservation platform for the short-term truck rental industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Green Motion/ U-Save, a globally recognized provider of low CO2 car and van rentals. This collaboration will see Green Motion's worldwide brand, including their prominent U-Save brand in the USA, listing their extensive truck rental inventory on the Flexter.com platform. The partnership aims to revolutionize the accessibility and convenience of short-term truck rentals on a global scale.

Flexter.com users will now have access to a diverse fleet of short-term truck rentals offered by Green Motion/U-Save, ranging from compact vans to heavy-duty trucks. Real-time availability information ensures that customers can secure the right vehicle precisely when needed. Consistent with both companies' commitment to transparency, Flexter.com users will benefit from Green Motion's competitive and transparent pricing model, allowing them to budget confidently without hidden fees.

Chay Lowden, Chief Product Officer at Green Motion, expressed excitement about the partnership: "At Green Motion, we are delighted to partner with Flexter.com, a platform that shares our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the transportation industry. This collaboration allows us to extend our eco-friendly and reliable truck rental services globally, providing customers with even more flexibility and choices for their short-term rental needs."

Thomas Delveaux Lefebvre, CEO and Founder of Flexter.com, highlighted the significance of the partnership: "The strategic partnership with Green Motion is a significant step forward for Flexter.com. We are excited to start integrating their world-leading truck rental inventory into our platform, offering our users an unparalleled selection and convenience. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to transform and simplify short-term truck rentals globally."

This strategic partnership between Flexter.com and Green Motion continues to enhance the sourcing and booking process in the short-term truck rental industry, providing customers with solutions, accessibility, and eco-friendly options. The integration of Green Motion's renowned services into Flexter.com's platform reinforces the commitment of both companies to offer innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.

For further information and to experience the benefits of this partnership, visit www.flexter.com.

About Flexter.com:

Flexter.com is a pioneering booking engine in the short-term truck rental industry, dedicated to providing customers with a one-stop solution for all their truck rental needs. With a commitment to transparency, convenience, and customer satisfaction, Flexter.com is reshaping the way businesses and individuals access short-term truck rentals.

About Green Motion:

Established in 2007, Green Motion is a globally recognized provider of low CO2 car and van rentals. With a presence in over 600 locations across 70+ countries, Green Motion is committed to offering eco-friendly and reliable transportation solutions while minimizing the environmental impact of road travel.

Philippe Blain, 5146064352, philippe@flexter.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333141/Flexter_Flexter_com_and_Green_Motion_Announce_Strategic_Partners.jpg

