FLEXXIBLE welcomes Nieves Franco as new Chief Executive Officer

TERRASSA, Spain, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEXXIBLE, a Spanish software company internationally recognized for its comprehensive workspace management solutions, has appointed Nieves Franco as CEO as part of its strategic growth plan.

Nieves Franco, CEO, Flexxible

Flexxible's solution quality was recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management (DEX) Tools and the 2023 and 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DaaS. Based on the exceptional quality of its solution, the company is entering a new phase focused on international expansion and the transformation of its business model. The solution, which natively incorporates Artificial Intelligence tools for efficient workplace management, is being adopted by a wide ecosystem of large public and private clients and has the potential to become a global leader in its field.

According to Sebastian Prat, Chief Visionary Officer and founder of Flexxible, "We are very proud to welcome Nieves Franco as the top executive in the organization. Her extensive experience in the 'as-a-service' world will help us grow more quickly internationally. The Flexxible product is at an ideal stage of maturity for exponential growth, and Nieves' experience will bring a new vision to our approach with clients."

Nieves Franco has over 30 years of experience leading expansion projects at national and international technology and telecommunications companies. Over the past six years, she was the CEO of Arsys, Spain's leading IT infrastructure provider and a European pioneer in cloud services. Prior to that, she built her career at IONOS and Ono.

