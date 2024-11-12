Flexxon Expands Eastern Europe Presence with SC Zone Consulting Partnership

SC Zone Consulting to Bring Flexxon's AI-Powered Memory Solutions and Hardware-Based Cybersecurity to Romania and Beyond

BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexxon, a global leader in hardware-based cybersecurity and industrial NAND storage solutions, is proud to announce its new strategic partnership with SC Zone Consulting Pte Ltd, headquartered in Romania. This marks a major step for Flexxon as SC Zone Consulting becomes the first company in the region to introduce Flexxon's innovative memory solutions and cutting-edge cybersecurity products, including the award-winning X-PHY® AI-embedded endpoint solutions.

Mr Andrei Neagu, CEO and Founder, SC Zone Consulting and Ms Camellia Chan, CEO of Flexxon at the partnership signing ceremony today in Bucharest. (PRNewsFoto/Flexxon)

At the official signing ceremony held in Bucharest today, representatives from both companies formalised their partnership. The collaboration is set to elevate cybersecurity standards across key industries in Romania and the wider Eastern European region, ensuring businesses can take proactive action, to operate with the highest level of data security, reliability and integrity.

Camellia Chan, CEO and Co-Founder of Flexxon, said, "We are thrilled to partner with SC Zone Consulting to bring our AI-powered, hardware-based cybersecurity solutions to the forefront of Romania's rapidly evolving digital landscape. With cyber threats continuing to grow in complexity, this partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to safeguarding digital citizens and enterprises alike, empowering them to innovate and operate with peace of mind."

Andrei Neagu, CEO and Founder, SC Zone Consulting echoed Ms Chan's sentiments, commenting, "We are proud to be at the forefront of security the region's data and systems through this partnership with Flexxon. As the first in Romania to introduce Flexxon's game-changing cybersecurity products to our market, this partnership will enable us to offer unparalleled data security to businesses in key sectors like healthcare, retail, finance, and government, all of which need robust protection against the ever-growing threat of cyberattacks."

SC Zone Consulting will distribute Flexxon's X-PHY® suite of solutions, known for its real-time threat detection, proactive defense mechanisms, and unique ability to autonomously detect both known and zero-day threats. Flexxon's patented and award-winning X-PHY® technology operates from the hardware level, offers an essential layer of protection against today's rapidly evolving ransomware threats, preventing breaches before they can cause damage.

The signing ceremony, attended by senior leadership from both organizations, represents the beginning of a strong alliance that will see Flexxon's products become integral to Romania's cybersecurity landscape.

Flexxon's expansion into Eastern Europe through this partnership is part of its broader mission to raise global cybersecurity standards by leveraging its industry-leading hardware solutions. As cyber threats continue to grow, Flexxon remains dedicated to building a more secure digital future for all.

About Flexxon

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Singapore, Flexxon is a global company that specialises in next generation hardware-based cybersecurity solutions and industrial NAND flash storage devices. Rooted in its strong pedigree as a leading industrial NAND flash storage solutions provider, Flexxon is committed to protecting the basic rights of all citizens of the digital economy through constant innovation to address the evolving cybersecurity needs of today. Today, the company has offices in countries and regions including Singapore, USA, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. With over forty patents and counting, Flexxon's market-leading products and solutions aim to deliver the utmost security and confidentiality standards to users.

About SC Zone Consulting

SC Zone Consulting brings great expertise and is equipped with highly experienced professionals to deliver the best cybersecurity products and solutions for the Romanian market. Our mission is to support our partners and clients 24/7/365, providing complete cybersecurity solutions for strong, 100% digital, and reliable businesses. We envision a fully digital world and aim to be the trusted partner ensuring top-tier digital security. We prioritize core values like trust, education, continuous improvement, and total security. In our cybersecurity projects, we collaborate with global partners and use advanced technologies to create tailor-made solutions that meet Romanian market-specific needs and optimize cybersecurity.

