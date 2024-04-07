Flexxon microSD FxAdv II Memory Cards Attain Raspberry Pi Certification

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in industrial memory solutions, Flexxon, today announced that it has received Raspberry Pi 4 certification for its FxAdv II range of microSD flash cards and has been added to its Approved Vendor List (AVL). Now available globally, the FxAdv II ensures reliable and secure data storage engineered for rapid transfers with industrial-grade reliability and secure usage.

The FxAdv II MicroSD cards are tailored to function seamlessly with Raspberry Pi projects, ensuring plug-and-play compatibility and optimal performance within the Raspberry Pi ecosystem. Facilitating high input/output operations per second (IOPS) and power loss protection, the cards are compatible with embedded applications, enhancing the overall Raspberry Pi experience.

Camellia Chan, CEO and Co-founder of Flexxon said: "Certification from Raspberry Pi echoes our long-standing commitment to developing a diverse range of highly effective storage solutions anchored on the principles of reliability, performance, and ease of use. We are pleased to be able to bring this product to market to support the unique memory storage needs of our users worldwide. I'd also like to express my appreciation to our partner BCD Atlantik for the smooth facilitation of the certification process."

Excelling in Rigorous Test Conditions

Subjected to over 19,700 power outages and running continuously for an average of 3.5 million seconds, all capacity variations in the FxAdv II range were deemed as up to standard for use with Raspberry Pi computers.

The tests also involved loading each card with a custom image containing an up-to-date image, automated stress test scripts and a local website to be accessed using Google Puppeteer automation.

Superior Reliability, Useability, and Performance

Flexxon's FxAdv II MicroSD cards deliver superior random performance for small data writes, ensuring efficient handling of scattered data. With Random Read Performance surpassing 3500 IOPS and Random Write Performance exceeding 1500 IOPS, the cards exceed Raspberry Pi's stringent requirements of 2000 and 500 IOPS respectively. This optimization enhances overall system efficiency, user experience, and data reliability, making the FxAdv II ideal for demanding industrial applications.

Designed for a range of applications, the cards can also be effectively deployed in a wide range of industrial applications, including process automation, monitoring and control systems, edge computing, and embedded IoT solutions, while ensuring robust performance and reliability in challenging environments.

Available now in capacities from 32 GB to 256 GB and priced between USD25 to USD80*, the Raspberry Pi-certified MicroSD range can be purchased online through Flexxon's eStore and BCD Atlantik, as well as through authorised distributors worldwide. The full list of partners can be found here.

*Prices are accurate at time of publishing, may be subject to change.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Singapore, Flexxon is a global company that specialises in next generation hardware-based cybersecurity solutions and industrial NAND flash storage devices. Rooted in its strong pedigree as a leading industrial NAND flash storage solutions provider, Flexxon is committed to protecting the basic rights of all citizens of the digital economy through constant innovation to address the evolving cybersecurity needs of today. Today, the company has offices in countries and cities including Singapore, USA, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. With over forty patents and counting, Flexxon's market-leading products and solutions aim to deliver the utmost security and confidentiality standards to users.

