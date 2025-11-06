Flick Truck Accident Law Joins the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance to Strengthen Truck Safety Advocacy

Flick Truck Accident Law, is pleased to announce its membership in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flick Truck Accident Law, a law firm focused on representing people injured in truck accidents and commercial vehicle collisions, is pleased to announce its membership in the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). This strategic alignment underscores Flick Truck Accident Law's support for advancing safety, accountability, and compliance in commercial vehicle operations.

As a member of CVSA, Flick Truck Accident Law joins a network of public and private sector stakeholders dedicated to improving safety on roads involving large trucks and buses. The CVSA brings together enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, industry professionals, safety advocates, and legal experts to collaborate on inspections, training, outreach, policy, and enforcement practices.

"We are pleased to join the CVSA and to bring our voice and expertise to advancing truck safety and accountability," said Lawrence Flick, founder of Flick Truck Accident Law. "Over decades of practice, I've seen firsthand how adherence to safety standards, proper inspections, and strong regulatory oversight can reduce the risk of catastrophic crashes. As part of CVSA, I look to support robust enforcement and education so that fewer families suffer loss or life-altering injuries."

Attorney Lawrence Flick, founder of Flick Truck Accident Law, focuses almost exclusively on representing victims of commercial vehicle and truck collisions. With locations in Kansas and Missouri, his firm has recovered millions for clients injured in truck crashes.

Attorney Lawrence Flick brings deep knowledge of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs), truck safety rules, and industry practices. Attorney Lawrence Flick's experience enables him to build strong cases on behalf of clients.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is an international not-for-profit association with membership from commercial vehicle enforcement, regulatory, industry, and safety organizations across North America. CVSA develops inspection and enforcement programs, training, and policy initiatives aimed at reducing crashes, injuries, and fatalities involving large commercial vehicles.

Flick Truck Accident Law's membership in CVSA strengthens the firm's ability to help clients by staying at the forefront of commercial vehicle safety standards. By accessing the latest safety insights, the firm can better understand crashes, hold negligent carriers accountable, and ultimately get better results for the individuals and families it represents.

