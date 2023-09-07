Flickr, in Collaboration with Black Women Photographers, Announce $2,500 Grant

News provided by

Flickr

07 Sep, 2023, 16:21 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flickr, in joint partnership with SmugMug, announced today a new grant with the Black Women Photographers collective (BWP) to celebrate the community's three-year anniversary.

This transformative grant includes a fund of $2,500, dedicated to advancing the recipient's photography practice, coupled with a two-year Flickr Pro membership and a one-year SmugMug Pro subscription. Additionally, ten deserving recipients will receive a one-year Flickr Pro membership and a one-year SmugMug Pro subscription.

Flickr, in joint partnership with SmugMug, announced a new grant with the Black Women Photographers collective (BWP) to advance recipient's photography practice. Photo by Edwina Hay, BWP and Flickr member.
Scott Kinzie, VP of Marketing at Awesome, parent company of Flickr and SmugMug, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled once again to support Black Women Photographers. Their mission to provide a platform for Black women and non-binary photographers aligns with our core values, and we believe it's essential to ensure those stories and perspectives are shared with the world. We're honored to support them in ways that will help enhance their reach, amplify their impact, and further their mission."

A panel of judges for the grant has been assembled, featuring notable figures such as Polly Irungu, the founder of BWP; Edwina Hay, an esteemed member of both BWP and Flickr since 2004; MacKenzie Joslin from the Flickr Community team; Alastair Jolly, SmugMug's Senior Global Brand Manager & Head of Ambassador Relations; and Frederick Van Johnson from This Week in Photo.

"Community is core to the work and identity of BWP, so I'm honored to partner with a brand that has been fostering that from day one," says Irungu. "Flickr has poured back into their community countless times, and I am excited for them to pour into the BWP community with this grant opportunity."

How To Apply
To be eligible for the grant, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Applications for this grant will close on October 6th, 2023. We urge all eligible individuals to apply and share this incredible opportunity within their networks before the deadline.

About Black Women Photographers

Founded by Polly Irungu and launched in July of 2020, Black Women Photographers (BWP) is a global community, directory, and hub of over 1,500 Black women and non-binary identifying photographers, spanning over 60 countries and 35+ U.S. states. Black Women Photographers is a home for Black women to receive proper recognition and, most importantly, get hired. BWP supports its members through promoting their work in an active database distributed to photo editors, directors, curators, and art buyers.

About Flickr

Flickr, founded in 2004, is the world's largest photography community, committed to elevating the memories, artistry, and impact of all your photos. Fueled by passionate photographers for nearly 20 years, Flickr provides users with the safest and most inclusive platform for sharing and connecting through photos and videos. Since its acquisition by SmugMug in 2018, these united brands have created the most influential photography-focused community globally. Both brands are dedicated to continually thrilling their customers and delivering awesome as part of their evergreen mission as a company.

