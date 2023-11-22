Flickr Introduces New Features and Enhanced Insights to Pro Stats Dashboard

News provided by

Flickr

22 Nov, 2023, 14:09 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flickr, the largest global photography community and leading photo-management application with a repository of tens of billions of photos, today announced the launch of highly anticipated enhancements and new features to the Flickr Pro Stats dashboard.

Photography is more than just taking pictures; it's about building a connection with others and continually refining your craft. Understanding the importance of this, Flickr is dedicated to providing a platform that enables a deeper link between creators and their audience. 

Continue Reading
New for Flickr Pros: Up to 9 months of detailed stats about your views, comments, and faves
New for Flickr Pros: Up to 9 months of detailed stats about your views, comments, and faves

With Flickr Pro, users gain an enhanced experience across Flickr with exclusive features and powerful tools for managing photos. Among these tools are advanced stats within the Flickr Stats dashboard, seamlessly accessible on both web and mobile. Flickr Pro Stats empower users to effortlessly track their views, comprehend how photos are discovered, monitor trending content, and explore the best-performing shots throughout the lifespan of their accounts.

Expanded Timeline for In-Depth Analysis

Flickr's Pro Stats dashboard now boasts an expanded timeline, allowing users to privately view their statistics over a substantial 36 weeks. This feature empowers users to effortlessly track the trends of their photos directly from their personal dashboard. The ability to filter data based on views, comments, or favorites facilitates a comprehensive analysis of performance, giving users a nuanced understanding of how their content resonates with their audience.

Flickr Pro users gain a historical view of engagement, encompassing reach, interaction, and personal appreciation, which contributes to a more meaningful experience for content creators. This data can now be exported from the Daily Stats dashboard—including the Source breakdown into CSV format for deeper analysis.

Enhanced Page Layout for User-Focused Experience

Recognizing the importance of prioritizing user-centric information, Flickr has meticulously redesigned the page layout. The result is an enriched experience featuring:

  • Recent stats, including views, comments, and favorites, accompanied by a day-specific source breakdown to identify the driving forces behind the traffic to Pro accounts.
  • All-time statistics with an overall content breakdown, offering a holistic view of users' Flickr Pro journey.
  • Updated graphs with granular views, captivating chart animations, and more.

Learn more about the new Flickr Pro Stats experience here.

Not a Flickr Pro member yet? Sign up today and upgrade everything you do with Flickr!

About Flickr
Flickr, founded in 2004, is the world's largest photography community, committed to elevating the memories, artistry, and impact of all your photos. Fueled by passionate photographers for nearly 20 years, Flickr provides users with the safest and most inclusive platform for sharing and connecting through photos and videos. Since its acquisition by SmugMug in 2018, these united brands have created the most influential photography-focused community globally. Both brands are dedicated to continually thrilling their customers and delivering awesome as part of their evergreen mission as a company.

SOURCE Flickr

Also from this source

Flickr Foundation and Wikimedia Foundation Partner to Develop New Solution for Seamless Creative Commons Image Sharing from Flickr to Wikimedia Commons

Flickr Foundation and Wikimedia Foundation Partner to Develop New Solution for Seamless Creative Commons Image Sharing from Flickr to Wikimedia Commons

Flickr is thrilled to announce a new partnership between the Flickr Foundation and the Wikimedia Foundation to develop a new software tool for...
Flickr, in Collaboration with Black Women Photographers, Announce $2,500 Grant

Flickr, in Collaboration with Black Women Photographers, Announce $2,500 Grant

Flickr, in joint partnership with SmugMug, announced today a new grant with the Black Women Photographers collective (BWP) to celebrate the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.