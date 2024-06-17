Flickr joins 1% for the Planet, pledging 1% of all sales, not profits, to environmental causes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing on their mission to build a better world through the power of photography, Flickr has joined 1% for the Planet . Members of this global organization—co-created by Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard—contribute at least 1% of their annual revenue to verified environmental causes to protect the planet.

This latest pledge further reinforces the photography platform's environmental accolades: Flickr is a Certified Evergreen brand, a Climate Pledge signatory , Climate Neutral Certified , and a member of The Conservation Alliance . Their commitment extends not just to their global network of photographers, but to the planet itself.

"Photography has been around for a little less than two centuries, but its impact on humanity is immeasurable. So naturally, as a photography company, we set our sights beyond the next quarter, or even the next year," says Ben MacAskill, President and COO of SmugMug and Flickr and board member of The Conservation Alliance. "We are a family-owned, self-funded, built-to-last business that thinks in terms of decades and centuries, and sustainability is a key component in ensuring the longevity and impact of our work."

To further their efforts, they've also joined the Mobilizing for Monuments Coalition and produced the Mobilizing for Monuments film , advocating for environmental conservation and the preservation of open spaces.

A report on open spaces conducted by Awesome, Inc . on behalf of Flickr surveyed 1,767 photographers, including hobbyists, professionals, and small business owners. Key findings underscored the significant impact of open spaces on the photography industry, including:

95% of photographers surveyed agreed that limiting access to open spaces would adversely affect their business or craft.

9 out of 10 photographers derived at least a portion of their income from open spaces.

"Joining 1% for the Planet was an easy call, and makes perfect sense for Flickr," says MacAskill, "The photography community clearly needs these places, and we need to make sure they're around forever."

By contributing 1% of their annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised millions in funding to support environmental partners around the globe. Partners are vetted and approved based on referrals, track record, and environmental focus, and currently, more than 6,000 organizations are represented—meaning every member of 1% for the Planet can contribute to causes most important to them.

"We're thrilled to welcome Flickr to our global community of changemakers. They have already demonstrated a strong commitment to connecting people to the outdoors through their core work and partnerships, so it's exciting to imagine what we'll be able to accomplish together," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

Interested in getting involved? Join the Flickr for the Planet group – a vibrant conservation and climate-focused community dedicated to using the power of imagery to drive environmental awareness and action. You can also check out the latest Flickr for the Planet gallery.

About Flickr:

Flickr , founded in 2004, is the world's largest photography community, committed to elevating the memories, artistry, and impact of all your photos. Fueled by passionate photographers for 20 years, Flickr provides users with the safest and most inclusive platform for sharing and connecting through photos and videos. Since its acquisition by SmugMug in 2018, these united brands have created the most influential photography-focused community in the world.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We act as an accountability partner for businesses supporting environmental partners through annual membership. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling, and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given millions to environmental partners. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses and environmental partners working toward a better future.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more, and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org .

SOURCE Flickr