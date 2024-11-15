fliggs mobile Celebrates "Best New Wireless Carrier" Award with Black Friday Deals and Bitcoin Rewards
Nov 15, 2024, 08:32 ET
Wilmington, Del., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, fliggs mobile is redefining the U.S. wireless market with a unique, rewarding approach. Imagine a mobile plan that keeps you connected and offers real value back in Bitcoin for every dollar you spend. fliggs mobile, a fresh face in the wireless industry, combines flexible mobile plans with Bitcoin rewards and a secure digital wallet, changing the way people think about phone service.
Top-Selling Plans Up to 55% Off for a Limited Time
In celebration of winning the "Best New Wireless Carrier" award, fliggs mobile is offering a limited-time Black Friday sale with up to 55% off its top-selling plans:
- Unlimited Plan: Unlimited talk, text, and 36GB of high-speed data for only $29.95/month
- 1GB Plan: Unlimited talk, text, and 1GB of high-speed data for just $8.95/month
These nationwide Black Friday deals let new users experience fliggs mobile at incredible prices. With easy onboarding, one-click eSIM activation, and a user-friendly app, fliggs mobile puts full control in the hands of its users. It's time to experience a new era of wireless—where staying connected means more freedom, more savings, and rewards in Bitcoin.
Welcome to the Future of Wireless.
Website: www.fliggsmobile.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Aleksandra Ahrens | Head Web3
[email protected]
+41765648580
About fliggs Mobile
Founded in 2023, fliggs mobile is bridging the gap between telecom and financial services with a digital-first, Web3-enabled mobile service. Offering seamless connectivity, a secure wallet recovery and Bitcoin rewards, fliggs is redefining the mobile experience for a world that's moving towards digital assets.
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559144/fliggsAG_Black_Friday.jpg
SOURCE fliggs AG
