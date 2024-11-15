fliggs mobile Celebrates "Best New Wireless Carrier" Award with Black Friday Deals and Bitcoin Rewards

Wilmington, Del., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, fliggs mobile is redefining the U.S. wireless market with a unique, rewarding approach. Imagine a mobile plan that keeps you connected and offers real value back in Bitcoin for every dollar you spend. fliggs mobile, a fresh face in the wireless industry, combines flexible mobile plans with Bitcoin rewards and a secure digital wallet, changing the way people think about phone service.

Top-Selling Plans Up to 55% Off for a Limited Time

Black Friday Deals

In celebration of winning the "Best New Wireless Carrier" award, fliggs mobile is offering a limited-time Black Friday sale with up to 55% off its top-selling plans:

Unlimited Plan : Unlimited talk, text, and 36GB of high-speed data for only $29.95 /month

: Unlimited talk, text, and 36GB of high-speed data for only /month 1GB Plan: Unlimited talk, text, and 1GB of high-speed data for just $8.95 /month

These nationwide Black Friday deals let new users experience fliggs mobile at incredible prices. With easy onboarding, one-click eSIM activation, and a user-friendly app, fliggs mobile puts full control in the hands of its users. It's time to experience a new era of wireless—where staying connected means more freedom, more savings, and rewards in Bitcoin.

Welcome to the Future of Wireless.

About fliggs Mobile

Founded in 2023, fliggs mobile is bridging the gap between telecom and financial services with a digital-first, Web3-enabled mobile service. Offering seamless connectivity, a secure wallet recovery and Bitcoin rewards, fliggs is redefining the mobile experience for a world that's moving towards digital assets.

