Flight Adventure Park Charleston Hosts Once in a Lifetime Grand Relaunch With Reimagined Space and Aviation Themed Attractions

The Premier Flight and Aviation-Themed Trampoline Park Will Be Debuting Its Intergalactic Makeover on January 10 With a Weekend Long Celebration Featuring a Retired NASA Astronaut

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Adventure Park is the family fun center known for bringing to life imaginative spaces designed to encourage active play, celebration, interactive learning, and the freedom to fly. The relaunch of the newly space-themed Charleston park marks the first of four Flight Adventure Park locations to undergo renovations in 2025, with its Irmo location planned to reopen later this month. To highlight the renovation, grand reopening festivities including arts and food truck vendors, face painting, and DJs, will kick off on Friday, January 10th, and continue throughout Saturday, January 11th, for a fun weekend for families, friends, and thrill-seekers alike.

Flight Adventure Park Charleston hosts grand relaunch with reimagined space and aviation themed attractions

The weekend-long celebrations will be joined by both CEO Steven L. Yeffa and Captain Robert "Hoot" Gibson, former NASA astronaut and Flight Adventure Park Advisory Council Member.

Guests can enjoy a refreshed, immersive space and aviation-themed interior, including the park's new 2,800 sq. ft. Lunar Park, where guests can hop from planet to planet, and test their stamina and endurance on the Turbulence ride, a rocket-themed mechanical bull. The park will also debut its new Lunar Court, where guests can jump, slam dunk and play dodgeball. Three new private party rooms have also been developed with themes of space and aviation, boasting walls of educational, fun facts for kids to explore and a space to host parties and events.

"We began these renovations back in August 2022 with the goal of providing imagination, connection, learning, and adventure to families," said Steven L. Yeffa, CEO of Flight Adventure Park. "Welcoming our guests to our Charleston location and seeing them experience this retrofit firsthand reinforces our excitement as we've swiftly brought these redesigns to all our parks in our network over the past couple of years, and our final park in the first quarter of 2025."

