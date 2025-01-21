Flight Adventure Park Irmo Launches into A New Era with Space-Themed Redesign

The Premier Flight and Aviation-Themed Trampoline Park Invites Families to Celebrate Among the Stars January 31 with Grand Reopening Event

IRMO, S.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Adventure Park, the family play destination known for cultivating imaginative spaces designed to encourage active play and interactive learning, is set to relaunch its Irmo location with an out-of-this-world space-themed transformation this January. The newly reimagined park is the second of four planned renovations for Flight Adventure Park in 2025, following the company's successful Charleston location relaunch earlier this month.

Grand reopening festivities will commence on Friday, January 31st, and continue through Saturday, February 1st. The weekend-long celebration will be filled with family entertainment, including DJs, face painting, and a visit from former NASA astronaut and Flight Adventure Park Advisory Council Member, Captain Robert "Hoot" Gibson.

Highlights of the upgraded park include the brand-new 2,500 sq. ft. interactive Lunar Park, where visitors can hop from planet to planet, jump from airplane hatches, and climb a space shuttle. Guests will also be able to experience the debut of the park's new Lunar Court, where families and friends can slam dunk, freestyle jump, and play dodgeball. Two new private party rooms, designed as aircraft hangars, have also been developed with themes of space and aviation, boasting walls of engaging, educational content, offering a one-of-a-kind setting for birthdays and special events.

"At Flight Adventure Park, we believe in creating environments that spark creativity and connection," said Steven L. Yeffa, CEO of Flight Adventure Park. "This new renovation has been deeply rewarding and fuels our commitment to delivering exceptional adventures at all of our locations. We can't wait for the Irmo community to explore the immersive, new attractions we have to offer, and look forward to completing these redesigns across all parks by this spring."

Flight Adventure Park is America's only space and aviation-themed indoor adventure park and entertainment venue. Guests can unleash their imaginations, explore their physicality, and connect with others through diverse activities and games. Featuring trampolines, lunar courses, dodgeball, climbing structures, and more, Flight Adventure Park has the most comprehensive entertainment venues that cater to all types of audiences. Flight Adventure Park strives to make every visit a once-in-a-lifetime experience, combining adventure, fitness, fun, and interactive learning to nurture an environment where guests can explore new heights. Flight Adventure Park has eight FLIGHT locations across the United States, providing year-round entertainment for parties, events, and everyday play. The company also owns and operates five FLIGHT locations in Canada, branded as iSaute. For more information, visit flightadventurepark.com.

