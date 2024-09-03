Flight Adventure Park Returns with Yearly 'Soar For A Cause' Fundraiser to Support Childhood Cancer Awareness

Premier Flight and Aviation-Themed Trampoline Park Unites Communities Nationwide to Raise Funds and Awareness in September

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Adventure Park is the nation's premier flight and aviation-themed trampoline park and is returning with its annual 'Soar For a Cause' initiative. Throughout September, each Flight Adventure Park location across the U.S. will partner with local organizations dedicated to supporting families affected by childhood cancer and raise critical awareness. 'Soar for a Cause' is a month-long effort to make a tangible difference in the lives of children and families.

On Monday, September 9th, 2024, all Flight Adventure Park locations will host a special Fundraiser Day during Open Jump hours (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.). During this event, 20% of ticket proceeds will be donated to local partner organizations when guests mention the organization's name at check-in. Flight Adventure Park is offering several other ways for guests to contribute in addition to Fundraiser Day:

Limited-Edition Childhood Cancer Awareness Socks : These exclusive socks will be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting each park's local partner organization.

: These exclusive socks will be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting each park's local partner organization. 'I Donated' Ribbons : Guests can donate any monetary amount and receive a ribbon to write their name on, which will be proudly displayed in the park as a symbol of support.

: Guests can donate any monetary amount and receive a ribbon to write their name on, which will be proudly displayed in the park as a symbol of support. Round-Up Program: Guests can round up their purchases or decide to contribute $1 , $3 , $5 , or more, with all contributions going directly to local organizations.

"We are proud to continue our commitment to supporting the communities we serve," said Steven L. Yeffa, CEO of Flight Adventure Park. "Soar For a Cause is an incredible way for our parks and families to come together in a meaningful way to help those in need. We encourage everyone to join us this September and make a real impact."

Flight Adventure Park is known for bringing to life imaginative spaces designed to encourage active play, celebration, interactive learning, and the freedom to fly. It features fun and exciting activities like trampolines, dodgeball, climbing structures, air slam basketball, arcades, and more. For more information on participating locations and how you can contribute, please visit flightadventurepark.com.

About Flight Adventure Park

Flight Adventure Park is America's only space and aviation-themed indoor adventure park and entertainment venue. Guests can unleash their imaginations, explore their physicality, and connect with others through diverse activities and games. Featuring trampolines, lunar courses, dodgeball, climbing structures, and more, Flight Adventure Park has the most comprehensive entertainment venues that cater to all types of audiences. Flight Adventure Park strives to make every visit a once-in-a-lifetime experience, combining adventure, fitness, fun, and interactive learning to nurture an environment where guests can explore new heights. Flight Adventure Park has eight FLIGHT locations across the United States, providing year-round entertainment for parties, events, and everyday play. The company also owns and operates five FLIGHT locations in Canada, branded as iSaute. For more information, visit flightadventurepark.com.

