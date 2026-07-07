Flight Attendant Alleges Billionaire Peter Thiel's Husband, Matt Danzeisen, Violently Assaulted Her Aboard Private Jet, Then Sued First to Silence Her. Suit Filed by HHJ Trial Attorneys, a Southern California Law Firm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanie Bojar, a flight attendant, fought back today against a preemptive lawsuit filed by Matt Danzeisen, husband of billionaire Peter Thiel. Her federal counterclaim, which names both Danzeisen and Thiel Capital LLC, details an alleged assault that left her with a torn ankle tendon, required surgery, and significant psychological injury.

The counterclaim describes a stark power imbalance, alleging that while Ms. Bojar worked to support the defendants' private aviation operations, she endured "volatile, abusive, intimidating, and unsafe" conduct. According to the filing, the conflict culminated aboard a private aircraft on July 13, 2024, before departure from Sun Valley, Idaho, when Mr. Danzeisen allegedly shoved Ms. Bojar and struck her with heavy luggage, causing injuries that ultimately required surgery.

"The defendants tried to weaponize the legal system to silence and intimidate Stefanie," said HHJ Trial Attorneys partners Elliott Jung and Michael Hernandez in a joint statement. "They raced to the courthouse to sue her first, hoping their vast resources would bully her into submission and force her to litigate on their chosen terms. They chose the forum, but they cannot choose the facts. Stefanie is standing up to Danzeisen and Thiel Capital to demand accountability for a violent outburst that shattered her life and career."

The counterclaim asserts that this was no isolated incident. The filing alleges that at least two other flight attendants left the same account after enduring similar treatment, including one who was nearly struck by a fork Mr. Danzeisen allegedly threw.

Despite reporting the alleged assault and undergoing surgery for a longitudinal split tear of her ankle tendon, Ms. Bojar was met not with accountability but with a lawsuit that her counterclaim describes as retaliatory and intended to intimidate her. Her counterclaim seeks general, special, and punitive damages against Mr. Danzeisen for battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and asserts claims against Thiel Capital LLC for negligent supervision, ratification, and vicarious liability.

"Our client did not ask to be dragged into litigation by individuals and entities with virtually unlimited resources, but she will not run from it," Jung added. "We intend to prove that no amount of wealth grants a person the right to assault another human being or to use the federal courts as a tool of intimidation."

The case is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Case No. 8:26-cv-01107.

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SOURCE HHJ Trial Attorneys