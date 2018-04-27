Flight Attendants Cheer Passage of House FAA Reauthorization Bill with Rest Provisions and More

"Congressional fatigue studies have concluded Flight Attendants don't get enough rest in our safety sensitive work. AFA made 10 hours minimum rest free from duty - equal with the flight deck - our top safety priority in this bill. Today, the House voted for legislation that fixes this safety loophole of Flight Attendant fatigue. This is about safety, health, and equality," stated AFA International President Sara Nelson.

"We applaud Chairman Shuster (R-PA), Ranking Member DeFazio (D-OR), Chairman LoBiondo (R-NJ), and Ranking Member Larsen (D-WA) for their leadership in shaping this bill that will improve our rest, tackle current aviation issues that matter to the traveling public, and maintain a strong U.S. aviation system with good jobs. We urge the Senate to act quickly to do the same," Nelson concluded.

The bill includes these AFA safety priorities:

10-hours minimum rest and a FRMP for Flight Attendants

Protecting U.S. aviation jobs by preventing approval of any new applications by airlines operating with a flags-of-convenience model

Ban of Voice Calls on Planes

Emotional Support and Service Animal Standards

Cabin Cyber Security Vulnerabilities

Secondary Cockpit Barriers

Safe transport of lithium batteries

Study on Cabin Evacuation Certification

Requiring privacy for nursing in the airport

Evaluation and update of emergency medical kit contents

Required notification of Insecticide use

Promoting Women in Aviation

Banning electronic cigarette smoking on plane

Training on Sexual Harassment and Assault

Protect Customer Service agents from assaults

The Association of Flight Attendants is the Flight Attendant union. Focused 100 percent on Flight Attendant issues, AFA has been the leader in advancing the Flight Attendant profession for 72 years. Serving as the voice for Flight Attendants in the workplace, in the aviation industry, in the media and on Capitol Hill, AFA has transformed the Flight Attendant profession by raising wages, benefits and working conditions. Nearly 50,000 Flight Attendants come together to form AFA, part of the 700,000-member strong Communications Workers of America (CWA), AFL-CIO. Visit us at www.afacwa.org.

