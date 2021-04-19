Flight Centre Travel Group expands its partnership with Gimmonix and enters a multi-year agreement

LONDON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Australian travel agency giant Flight Centre Travel Group and Gimmonix, the Israeli travel technology developer of cutting-edge hotel distribution and management solutions, have announced an expansion of their current partnership to continue transforming Flight Centre's digital connectivity infrastructure.

The new infrastructure will leverage state-of-the-art technology from Gimmonix to power FCTG's tour operator and package-based agency model, as well as improve its competitiveness and increase its stake in the consumer facing space.

"Travel distribution, and specifically hotels, present a huge technological challenge -- working with Gimmonix for the last two years we've been able to automate many of our data normalization practices which has proven crucial for our hotel distribution process. We've decided to take the relationship a step further and continue enhancing our connectivity platform." Says Jason Hartley, GM of Program Copernicus.

Some of the new capabilities by Gimmonix will include a vastly improved connectivity infrastructure and data normalization, as well as automated content acquisition and dynamic pricing that should significantly improve FCTG's breadth of hotel offering and price competitiveness.

By significantly increasing competitiveness on pricing, inventory, and content, FCTG will be giving their agents granular control over their offerings, as well as further leverage the Flight Centre brand name in the consumer facing online space.

Andrew Spektor, CEO, Gimmonix, says: "We're extremely excited about this project. Not only does it allow us to unleash the full potential of over a decade of developments and travel expertise -- but it also allows us to be part of driving growth for brands such as Flight Centre and Liberty Travel . It's great to see travel enterprises look beyond the COVID void and continuously invest in innovation and technology."

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group is one of the world's largest travel agency groups, it has company-owned operations in 23 countries and a corporate travel management network that spans more than 90 countries. For more information, visit https://www.flightcentre.com.au/.

About Gimmonix

For the past 10 years, we've been at the forefront of travel-tech innovation, helping travel enterprises increase their revenue and boost efficiency through automated hotel mapping technology, API connectivity, and profit optimization tools. For more information, visit www.gimmonix.com.

Press contact:

Daniel Levanon

Marketing Director, Gimmonix

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gimmonix