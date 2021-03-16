Flight Fit N Fun Announces Name Change to Flight Adventure Park

STERLING, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Fit N Fun, an indoor adventure park, announced today that it has changed its name to Flight Adventure Park. "This new name clearly identifies who we are and what our Guests will receive when they celebrate at one of our parks - an adventure," says Bill Duffy, COO.

Over the past five years, Flight Fit N Fun acquired multiple trampoline park brands with different names. Through their singular aspirational brand, it's time to bring those acquisitions into the fold of Flight. "We've taken a hard look at where we want our company to go and what we want it to be in the future. We wanted our name to reflect our core values," comments Steven L. Yeffa, CEO of Flight.

"The word 'flight' evokes the wonder through which our 'We are believers in imagination' value continually strives. The word 'adventure' speaks to how we want our Guests to feel and speak to another important core value, 'We are adventurous and playful,'" adds Yeffa.

Their goal over the next few years is to recreate their parks with this new name in mind. The Flight Team is creating new flight themed attractions with an adventurous, playful and educational spirit to provide their guests with a "once in a lifetime experience on every visit."

Flight Adventure Park is about fun. It is about connection. It is about learning and adventure. It is about our Guests. Our goal is to deliver a once in a lifetime experience every single visit. We strive to reinvigorate community socialization through imaginative spaces designed to encourage active play, group celebration, interactive learning, and the freedom to fly. Flight Adventure Parks are premier entertainment venues to provide family fun, fitness and exciting sports. Visit us for a variety of programs, events, and activities designed for everyone, from first timers to extreme jumpers, the young and the young at heart.

