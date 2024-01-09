FLIGHT Officially Re-Launches Sandhill and Jacksonville Locations with Transformative Renovations and Innovative Themes

The Premier Trampoline Park Finalizes Renovations at Florida and South Carolina Locations Featuring New Aviation & Space Themed Attractions

SANDHILL, S.C. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLIGHT, the multi-experience family entertainment venue with 13 locations across the United States and Canada, has officially announced the re-launch of its Sandhill and Jacksonville locations, showcasing newly retrofitted attractions that embody themes of space travel and aviation. Both locations are among a few of the first Flight Adventure Parks to receive a complete overhaul and retrofitted design, following the successful re-launches of FLIGHT's Ronkonkoma and Springfield locations.

The Sandhill location will be hosting an official re-launch celebration on January 12, with Jacksonville's re-launch occurring the following week on January 19. Among the new attractions featured in Sandhill's renovated park include Mach Speed Racing go-karts, a 4,100 square foot inflatable with Turbulence, Bail Out, Evacuation slides and more inside, and two new Lunar Courts. The Jacksonville location will debut their 2,400 sq. foot Lunar Park inflatable, brand new Junior Pilot Zone and new Lunar Court. Birthday party rooms have also been reimagined with aircraft, spacecraft and helicopters, equipped with educational facts fun for kids to explore.

Through FLIGHT's relaunched and renovated parks, the company continues to inspire imagination and adventure through immersive experiences centered around space travel and aviation. Flight Adventure Park has become a staple destination within the Sandhill and Jacksonville communities, providing family-friendly fun to patrons year-round. FLIGHT will continue its space-inspired redesigns across their entire network of parks in the coming months.

"The re-launch of our Sandhill and Jacksonville locations marks a pivotal milestone for our parks," said Steven L. Yeffa, CEO of FLIGHT. "Seeing these retrofits come to life has been a rewarding experience, and one we cannot wait to share with the local communities. Our goal has always been to reimagine a space that inspires adventure beyond Flight Adventure Park, and that is exactly what these renovations have accomplished thus far."

For more information on Flight Adventure Park, visit flightadventurepark.com.

About Flight Adventure Park

Flight Adventure Park is a leading family entertainment venue where guests can unleash their imaginations, explore their physicality, and connect with others through diverse activities and games. Featuring trampolines, ninja warrior courses, dodgeball, climbing structures and more, Flight Adventure Park has the most comprehensive entertainment venues that cater to all types of audiences. Flight Adventure Park strives to make every visit a once in a lifetime experience, combining adventure, fitness, fun, and interactive learning to nurture an environment where Guests can explore new heights. Flight Adventure Park has eight FLIGHT locations across the United States, providing year-round entertainment for parties, events, and everyday play. The company also owns and operates five FLIGHT locations in Canada branded as iSaute. For more information, visit flightadventurepark.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Jennings

[email protected]

(973) 791-3391

SOURCE Flight Adventure Park