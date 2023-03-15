LONDON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scampton Holdings Ltd (SHL), West Lindsey District Council's development partner for the regeneration of RAF Scampton, an 800-acre historic site, are pressing on with plans to preserve, protect and enhance the site despite speculation last week that the Home Office was considering the site for its suitability to accommodate asylum seekers.

Flight path clear for plans to redevelop RAF Scampton

Cllr Owen Bierley, Leader of West Lindsey District Council has firmly advised the Home Office that the site would not be suitable and is urging the Government to remove RAF Scampton from its list of proposed asylum accommodation locations.

He said: "The idea that RAF Scampton is even being considered gives me significant cause for concern. Given that the site has poor public transport connectivity and is remote in nature to services, we consider that this site is not suitable for the accommodation of asylum seekers".

SHL is actively contributing, with the support of WLDC, to highlight the enormous positive aspects of the development to Central Government departments, and this week submitted a formal letter to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade outlining plans for the site. The local planning authority of West Lindsey District Council, the final decision makers on redevelopment of the site, have approved and given their full support to Scampton Holdings Ltd and West Lindsey District Council's proposed plans to secure over £300 million of investment into the regeneration of the site. These plans will preserve, protect and enhance the site by providing aviation heritage, business, aerospace, space and aviation technology and education opportunities. The site will also play a key role in Levelling Up opportunities across West Lindsey and Lincolnshire.

Pressing on with the landmark deal, West Lindsey District Council will purchase the former RAF Scampton site from the Ministry of Defence. And in a back-to-back arrangement the Council will transfer ownership to its new development partner, Scampton Holdings Ltd.

Chairman of Scampton Holdings Limited, Peter Hewitt said: "Scampton Holdings Limited are passionate about unlocking the future potential of this key site. We bring to the table a wealth of experience and knowledge across the aerospace, defence, aviation, heritage and hospitality sectors, which through our collaborative and partnership approach to regenerating the site, will create 1000's jobs at Scampton and supporting sectors in the surrounding economy."

Scampton Holdings Limited share the Council's vision for the site and have developed a number of guiding principles which include;

The protection, promotion and enhancement of existing heritage assets at Scampton;

Supporting and improving existing community facilities;

Maintaining Scampton as an operational and licensed airfield. Including retention of the restricted airspace status;

Ensuring there is a 'whole site' approach towards being carbon neutral;

Maintaining the site as one whole entity or campus; and

Developing a strong tourism and hospitality offering which is additive to the existing visitor economy for Lincolnshire .

Mr Hewitt added; "We have worked hard to put together a package to see the £300m regeneration package commence in 2023. We have also brought onboard a range of commercial partners that will support the phased regeneration of the site. 2023 will finally be the year where new life is breathed into this wonderful former RAF base for the benefit of the local community and the economy in Lincolnshire and beyond. We will not be able to do this if there is a Migration Centre there."

Scampton Holdings Limited will now work with West Lindsey District Council and the Ministry of Defence to conclude the deal as quickly as is practicable.

Details of further consultation events will be published in due course.

